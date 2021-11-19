Girls Basketball | Woodlawn holds on to beat upset minded Murphysboro

DU QUOIN — Woodlawn held a 12-point lead with 35 seconds left in the third quarter and had to withstand a late run by Murphysboro that cut the lead to two with less than two minutes, but Elle Bequette made a three-point play to stop the Red Devils run and led the Lady Cardinals to a 47-41 win on the final day of the Du Quoin Lady Indian Tip-Off Classic.

“It was really messy and everybody’s adrenalin was going, but we pulled through somehow,” Bequette said.

The junior Bequette finished with a career high 14 points and a career high 12 rebounds along with three steals in the fourth quarter. Senior Ryan Petersen added 13 points, six rebounds, 4 steals and a blocked shot. Senior Zoey Shields also cleaned up on the boards with 12 rebounds as well as three steals and a blocked shot.

The Red Devils (0-3) had only scored 18 points in their opening game Monday and 16 points Thursday, but came out taking a 12-9 lead after the first quarter and a 20-15 lead at the half.

“We are missing some starters and have so many new kids to program, we’re just trying to get the rolling a little bit,” said Murphysboro coach Karen Jurich. “We got good contribution from a lot of girls and that will give us something to build upon as the season progresses.”

The Lady Cardinals (2-1) got off to a rough start shooting just 3-of-13 from the field in the first quarter and 2-of-10 in the second, but it was at the free throw line where they had more trouble, making just 2-of-9 in the first and 2-of-4 in the second leaving nine points off the scoreboard.

“We didn’t shoot it well again tonight, but we got hot in the third quarter,” said Woodlawn coach Matt Patterson. “We were slow out of box energy wise, so we sent in our second unit and about half the second quarter to get a little spark so the starters could get a reset and catch their breath.”

Bequette opened the third quarter by making two free throws and followed with a put-back basket and went to the line again, splitting a pair of free throws to tie the score 20-20 just 47 seconds into the quarter.

The game was still tied at 23 when the Lady Cardinals went on a 14-2 run that included back-to-back three-pointers from sophomore Jase Burkett. Murphysboro cut the lead down to eight heading into the fourth quarter.

A three-pointer by Tabytha Young 30 seconds into the fourth cut the lead to five and a layup by India Harris cut it to three. Both teams went cold from the field and from the line for three minutes until Harris drew a foul and made one of her two free throws to cut the lead to two with 2:37 remaining.

“The crowd got loud, so I was telling myself to slow down and concentrate and don’t worry about anyone else around me,” Bequette said.

Bequette then made a driving layup to stop the run, but Harris drew another foul and sank both of her charity tosses to cut the lead back to two again with 1:55 left.

Bequette then scored a contested layup and made her free throw to up the lead to five with 1:34 remaining. Harris scored again with 1:10 left but three points were as close as the Red Devils would get. Harris finished with a game-high 23 points.

“I got hacked hard, but it was like that the whole game,” Bequette said. “Standing at the line, all I was thinking was ‘don’t miss’. I was relieved when it went in.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0