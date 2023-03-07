HERRIN — Most athletes will say that they want to be performing their absolute best when it matters the most. Herrin bowler Madyson "Madi" LaBotte is a great example of an athlete peaking at the right time.

Because the junior medaled in all three postseason events – regional, sectional and state, placing higher than any other individual performer from our coverage area – she is our choice for The Southern Illinoisan’s Girls Bowler of the Year.

“Winning this award means so much to me,” LaBotte said, almost fighting back tears. “My grandpa (Earl Hatfield) would be proud.”

LaBotte explained that Hatfield was an avid bowler, but passed away unexpectedly before the start of her freshman season, or a little over two years ago.

“For him not to experience any of what I have done in high school, especially my finish at state, is tough to take a times, but I know he’s cheering me on. I know he would be proud of me. Knowing how much he loved bowling and how much he enjoyed seeing me bowl pushes me to keep getting better.”

LaBotte started out with a third-place finish at the Mount Vernon Regional and followed up with a fourth-place finish at the Bellville East Sectional. She then placed 11th at the state meet to earn All-State status. Only the top 12 individuals receive the honor.

In fact, LaBotte was actually second overall after the first day of the two-day state tourney.

“That first day I was shooting all those 230s and that’s something I had never done before, so I was riding pretty high at the end of the day. But I didn’t do so great the second day and it was kind of defeating – that is until I finally realized how much I had accomplished.

“Going into the tourney, all I wanted to do was qualify for the finals. I never gave much thought to finishing in the Top 12 to make All-State. So, thinking about that made me happy again. Next year, my goal will be to win it. I think I will be much better prepared. I will know what to expect if I make it back.”

LaBotte said it’s her father – Joe – who encouraged her to learn how to bowl.

“My parents had me at the bowling alley like two days after I was born. I started playing when I was 3,” she said.

Mady’s paternal grandfather is Tim LaBotte, who owns Herrin Bowl. That did lend toward a successful start to her career.

“At some point during my freshman year, I realized that I was pretty good at bowling and that I needed to keep doing it,” LaBotte said of her journey. “For me to progress as a bowler, I’m going to have to practice a lot. I play in a high school league on Saturdays and my dad and I bowl in a tri-state tour, where I’m hoping to qualify for nationals.”

Herrin Tigers head coach Barry Hubbard said LaBotte is the complete package.

“Mady got stronger as the season went on. I’m pretty sure she is the first Lady Tiger to medal in all three postseason events. I saw a huge difference in her confidence level this year as compared to last year. I was confident that she would have a solid season for us – and she did.”

Hubbard said LaBotte is a key reason why the Tigers put together an 11-1 record this winter.

“Madi led the way,” he said. “She averaged 189.1 per game, which was up almost 20 pins from last year.”

LaBotte said she wants to take her game to a higher level so that she can help her team win more meets next year.

When not seen working on her strikes and spares at the bowling alley, LaBotte may not be easy to catch. She is extremely busy participating in school clubs and organizations like journalism, math, HOSA and FBLA to name a few.

“I like staying busy,” she said.

LaBotte said she hasn’t picked a four-year school to attend after graduating at Herrin next year, but said Vanderbilt is a dream pick.

“I know that I want to study chemistry in college and Vanderbilt is a great school and they have a good bowling team, too. Maybe that’s a reach, I don’t know. I want to go somewhere kind of far away, but not so far away that I couldn’t come back home if I needed.”