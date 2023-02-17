ROCKFORD — The Carterville High School girls bowling team accomplished what it set out to do Friday - advancing to the finals on Saturday.

It wasn't pretty, but the Lions did just enough to make it to Day 2 of the state meet. Carterville finished 12th out of 24 schools competing. The cutoff to qualify for the finals is 12th. The Lions recorded a six-game team score of 5,276.

Joliet West is in first overall with 5,981 total pins. Minooka is second at 5,948 followed by Machesney Park (5,936), Oswego (5,865), Lockport (5,820), LaSalle (5,699), Tinley Park (5,682), Rockton (5,673), Mascoutah (5,483), Collinsville (5,439), and Mount Prospect (5,319).

Those schools trailing Carterville include: New Lenox, Franklin Park-Northlake, Addison Trail, South Elgin, Chicago Resurrection, Palos Hills, Freeburg, Fox Lake, Elmhurst, Arlington Heights, Vernon Hills, and Villa Park.

The Lions were paced by junior Adriana Bird's 1,170 score, placing her 37th overall. Senior Emily Swain checked in at 1,083. Senior Abby Bonovz totaled 1,032. Senior Callie Russell followed at 1,009 and senior Amelia Booker contributed a 982.

Other team members who did not participate Friday include junior Zoe Mercer, freshman Mallory Hopkins, and freshman Cheyenne Cockrum.

Bird had high games at 217 and 213 twice. She also had high series for the Lions in both the morning (624) and afternoon sessions (546).

"We struggled a little at times, but overall, it was a good day," said an enthusiastic Lions head coach Lee Kirchner. "We didn't get as many strikes as we would have liked. We did, however, pick up a lot of spares, which is great."

Kirchner added that his team advanced to the finals and that is all that matters. CHS had never qualified for state as a team in girls bowling prior to this weekend.

An individual highlight for the day found Herrin junior Madyson LaBotte in second place overall on the leader board with a six-game score of 1,315 - just eight pins off the leader, senior Lani Breedlove of Oswego (1,323).

LaBotte bowled games of 235, 234, 233, and 228. She turned in a morning series of 648 and followed up with a 667 in the afternoon.

The only other local bowler competing Friday was Anna-Jonesboro senior Jaden Ebberts. She placed 100th out of 123 total bowlers and did not advance to the finals.