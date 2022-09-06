Girls Cross Country | Anna-Jonesboro's Brodie Denny has found joy in running

ANNA-JONESBORO — Brodie Denny was a reluctant cross country runner as a freshman. She was already playing volleyball and wasn't sure adding distance running to her agenda would be the right move for her.

But it just so happens that the high school cross country coach at Anna-Jonesboro High School is Brodie's father, Matt Denny. He, of course, encouraged her to give cross country a try. As it turns out, agreeing to do so was one of the best decisions Brodie has made in her young life.

Brodie won several local races and placed high in others that first year. She was actually good enough to qualify for the state tournament as a freshman, which is no small feat.

"I think I surprised myself," said Brodie, now a senior and team captain. "When I started out, I didn't think that I would be able to do all that well, but as time passed, I could see that I was having some success and running became more than just interesting. It became fun. And then when I ran well enough at the sectional meet at Benton to qualify for state, it was one of the best times of my life."

Today, Denny said, she expects to perform well. Her goal is to return to the state meet later this fall and place.

"I want to experience that feeling again of competing against the best runners in the state," she said. "I have a lot to prove to myself, too."

Denny said the physical part of running three miles at a cross country meet is certainly taxing, but in her opinion, is no more than 50% of the battle. The mental approach to the race, she said, is at least 50% of the effort and perhaps much more.

"For me, I have to think the race out beforehand. I want to have a plan about when to hold back and when to push myself," she said. "That helps me a lot now."

When asked if she gets as excited to win a race now as a senior as opposed to three years ago, Denny said, "it's a little different kind of excitement. It's not new anymore, but I'm still glad to have success. And I would say that I have a greater appreciation for the sport today."

Denny is not a one-dimensional athlete. She also runs track, and for the last two years, has qualified for state in both the 800 meters (2 minutes, 20 seconds) and 1600 meters (5:13).

"Obviously, I would like to get those times down next spring," she said. "I think with the right training, I can run close to 5 minutes in the 1600."

Additionally, Denny is a guard on the basketball team that her dad coaches.

"I think that competing in multiple sports helps me in each individual sport," she said. "You use different muscles to make different movements in basketball than you do running cross country or track. And competing in other sports keep you in shape the entire school year."

Matt Denny said that he knows Brodie enjoys running track more than distance running, but is glad to have his daughter anchoring his cross country team.

"She's been a leader for the younger girls on our team," he said. "Brodie wants to run at the collegiate level and knows that it might help her to compete in both sports."

The elder Denny said Brodie learned much about distance running at a camp in Colorado over the summer.

"What you can't measure that easily is an athlete's heart. And Brodie has a lot of heart," he said. "Her drive and willingness to work hard has made her a special runner. She truly likes the competition and doesn't get nervous in the big races. I look for her to qualify for state again this fall. She wants to go out strong."

Brodie Denny said she is narrowing her collegiate choices to regional universities like SIU, Murray State and perhaps Eastern Illinois.

"I'm looking forward to running at Detweiler Park in Peoria Saturday. That's where the state tournament is held, so usually some of the top runners in the state compete there. Last year, I finished 13th. I want to do a lot better than that this year."

When asked if it's easier or harder to be involved in multiple sports coached by her father, Denny said for the most part it's worked out well.

"There have been times he has pushed me, and I am thankful for that. All that hard work that he encouraged me to do is paying off." Denny said.

Denny is not an athlete only at AJHS. She participates in a variety of school clubs and organizations, including Student Council, Beta Club, Spanish Club and a new math club. She is also an honors student.