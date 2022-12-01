Girls Cross Country | Anna-Jonesboro's Denny commits to run at SIU

ANNA-JONESBORO — A local girl has accepted a scholarship offer to run track and cross country at SIU next school year.
Brodie Denny, a senior at Anna-Jonesboro High School, said Wednesday Southern is the right fit for her.
"I didn't know where I wanted to go at first, but the more I got to know Coach Brian Biekert and how he goes about doing his job as head coach, the more excited I got about becoming a Saluki."
Denny said going to school close to home was a huge factor in her making her decision.
"By being close to home, I can run home any time if need be, have dinner, sleep in my bed, and watch my A-J teammates compete."
Som of Denny's accomplishments at A-J include:
- Seventh and eighth at state in the 800 meters the last two years
- State qualifier in the 1600 meters both years
- Competing in Lane Track Championships in Huntsville, Alabama this year with a time of 5:13 in the 1600
- 25th at state cross country meet this fall to earn All-State honors
- Led A-J cross country girls tam to first regional and sectional title in school history
People are also reading…
"I've been running against Ainslie since I was in junior high. It's going to be great having her as a teammate."
Denny said she remains passionate about running.
"This is like a dream come true for me," she said. "Running at the next level is something I want to do as long as I can."
Brodie's father, Matt Denny, is also the A-J coach for cross country and track.
"I'm really excited and proud for Brodie. She has put in a lot of hard work to get to this point."
Coach Denny said several other universities - Eastern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Murray State - had reached out to gauge interest, but SIU was the logical fit.
"I will make sure to get over to see Brodie run as much as possible," he said.
618-925-0563