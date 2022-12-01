Girls Cross Country | Anna-Jonesboro's Denny commits to run at SIU

ANNA-JONESBORO — A local girl has accepted a scholarship offer to run track and cross country at SIU next school year.

Brodie Denny, a senior at Anna-Jonesboro High School, said Wednesday Southern is the right fit for her.

"I didn't know where I wanted to go at first, but the more I got to know Coach Brian Biekert and how he goes about doing his job as head coach, the more excited I got about becoming a Saluki."

Denny said going to school close to home was a huge factor in her making her decision.

"By being close to home, I can run home any time if need be, have dinner, sleep in my bed, and watch my A-J teammates compete."

Som of Denny's accomplishments at A-J include:

Seventh and eighth at state in the 800 meters the last two years

State qualifier in the 1600 meters both years

Competing in Lane Track Championships in Huntsville, Alabama this year with a time of 5:13 in the 1600

25th at state cross country meet this fall to earn All-State honors

Led A-J cross country girls tam to first regional and sectional title in school history

Denny said she had the opportunity to meet some of the athletes on the SIU track and cross country squads, including Massac County native Ainslie Bailey.

"I've been running against Ainslie since I was in junior high. It's going to be great having her as a teammate."

Denny said she remains passionate about running.

"This is like a dream come true for me," she said. "Running at the next level is something I want to do as long as I can."

Brodie's father, Matt Denny, is also the A-J coach for cross country and track.

"I'm really excited and proud for Brodie. She has put in a lot of hard work to get to this point."

Coach Denny said several other universities - Eastern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Murray State - had reached out to gauge interest, but SIU was the logical fit.

"I will make sure to get over to see Brodie run as much as possible," he said.