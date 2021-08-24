Girls Cross Country | Du Quoin brings back veteran squad to make run at state title

The Hamilton County Lady Foxes finished second at the sectional, 35 points behind Du Quoin with another veteran squad led by four returning seniors Maddie Karcher, Caroline Lueke, Ashlee Wellen and Jessica Hargrove.

“We didn’t have any seniors last year and this year we’re chocked full of them,” said Hamilton County coach Sam Wilson. “Maddie has always been a front runner. Caroline has improved a ton and this year her times have been way better than in the past. Ashlee has been getting closer to Maddie and I think will improve a lot. I think we can have a real solid top three.”

The Benton Rangerettes have also won three straight conference titles and last year finished third at sectional just two points behind Hamilton County with a team comprised of a blend of three talented upperclassmen, one budding superstar sophomore and two freshmen.

The top finisher was sophomore Mia Wills, who came in fifth. Juniors Hailey Wallace (7th) and Peyton Tieffel (18th) and graduated senior Addisyn Miller (12th) finished in the top 20. Freshmen Blakely Johnson and Brooklyn Frailey rounded out the squad.

Pinckneyville finished fourth led by junior Ashlee Hirsch and freshmen Sofia Castellano and Emily Baggett. Filling out last year’s squad were sophomore Madison Morganthaler, junior Taylor Kurtz and junior Carsyn Cowley.