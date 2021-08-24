Girls Cross Country | Du Quoin brings back veteran squad to make run at state title

Class 1A will be very competitive this season in girls cross country, led by a senior dominated Du Quoin squad and five area schools with state quality runners that finished in the top 28 at the sectional last spring. While in 2A, Carbondale advanced as a team and Mount Vernon advanced an individual to the sectionals.
Because the IHSA cancelled the state championships last spring, the Du Quoin Lady Indians were denied a fifth straight trip to Peoria seeking its first state title.
Arguably one of the greatest cross county teams in Du Quoin history has one more crack at a state crown and a chance to win its fourth straight conference title with seniors Olivia Phillips, Alexis George and Grace Alongi hoping to join their graduated teammate Jacqueline Crain with their fourth straight state qualification, seniors Lauren Heape and Maddie Decker their third and sophomores Kallie Oestreicher and Lainey Miller their second. Freshmen Maggie Kellerman, Issy Phillips and Jacqueline Dill have a chance to contribute.
“Crain leaves a big hole on and off the course, so I think the key is for us to stay together as a team,” said Du Quoin coach Eric Kirkpatrick. “We feel we’re pretty deep again going nine or 10 deep. I would feel comfortable putting Issy and Maggie in a varsity race now and Dill soon. Our goal has been the same for the last five or six years we want to compete for a conference championship and we want to compete on the last day of the season.”
The Hamilton County Lady Foxes finished second at the sectional, 35 points behind Du Quoin with another veteran squad led by four returning seniors Maddie Karcher, Caroline Lueke, Ashlee Wellen and Jessica Hargrove.
“We didn’t have any seniors last year and this year we’re chocked full of them,” said Hamilton County coach Sam Wilson. “Maddie has always been a front runner. Caroline has improved a ton and this year her times have been way better than in the past. Ashlee has been getting closer to Maddie and I think will improve a lot. I think we can have a real solid top three.”
The Benton Rangerettes have also won three straight conference titles and last year finished third at sectional just two points behind Hamilton County with a team comprised of a blend of three talented upperclassmen, one budding superstar sophomore and two freshmen.
The top finisher was sophomore Mia Wills, who came in fifth. Juniors Hailey Wallace (7th) and Peyton Tieffel (18th) and graduated senior Addisyn Miller (12th) finished in the top 20. Freshmen Blakely Johnson and Brooklyn Frailey rounded out the squad.
Pinckneyville finished fourth led by junior Ashlee Hirsch and freshmen Sofia Castellano and Emily Baggett. Filling out last year’s squad were sophomore Madison Morganthaler, junior Taylor Kurtz and junior Carsyn Cowley.
“I think we have a chance to be as good as we’ve been as long as we stay healthy,” said Pinckneyville coach Ryan Bruns. “Ashlee and Taylor are good senior leaders and Sofia and Emily didn’t miss a beat stepping in as freshmen. I have two freshmen Vanessa Teel and Zoey Conway that are right up there with the rest of the team."
Two talented freshmen also made their presence known with Sarah McKowen from Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), who finished sixth, and Pope County sophomore Gracie Markus.
Nashville had a strong squad led by freshman Olivia Verges along with juniors Emily Schnitker and Hanna Niedbalski and sophomores Korbi Rhine and Kali Heggemeier. West Frankfort was also led by freshmen Shealynn Rose, Alivia Androff and Nicole Nicklin along with three seniors.
Murphysboro had three freshmen on last year’s team Maggie Jenkins, Maren Green and Nathalia Zaragoza along with their top runner being junior Kayden Gilmore.
Anna-Jonesboro’s top three runners were underclassmen led by sophomore Kaylee Stover followed by freshmen Lakelyn Carter and Yoselin Avila.
Carterville had an experienced team last year led by junior Macey Lentz, but also had some young talent in freshman Anna Balmforth and sophomore Hannah Dunn.
Fairfield had an experienced team with juniors Jessie Crawford and Katelyn Crawford, sophomores Kylie White and Alexis Cline and freshman Abby Crawford.
Vienna was led by junior Katrina King with three freshmen Jaylyn Rademaker, Emmie Vinson and Grace Taylor making the five-person squad.
Massac County lost state qualifier Ansley Bailey and two other seniors to graduation from last year’s team, but also had two sophomores Grace Willis and Victoria Swaffold and two freshmen Gracie Turner and Lakin Markus. Chester lost four seniors to graduation, but had a freshman Joselynn Anaya to learn from them.
In 2A, Carbondale coach Greg Storm has to replace four-time conference champion Madeline Prideaux from the team that finished fifth at the regional. Storm returns sophomores Olivia Mathias and Olivia Buffington and senior Alyvia Bergman.
“I have only five so far this season, but all have ran at highly competitive meets,” Storm said. “The experience both Olivias picked up will benefit them this year. Anna Schurtz and Abby Menkhaus are back after both didn’t run for us last year, so I have five people who are pretty experienced with what we’re doing. Anna is a two-time state qualifier.”
Mount Vernon finished seventh at the regional with a young team and advanced sophomore Britney Brown to the sectional where she finished 10th. Also on that team were freshmen Maelee Allen, Faith Hayes and Brynlee Thomason and junior Melinda Schulze.
“Brown is a competitor for sure,” Storm said. “She is not scared to go out in front and try to run a race. She really made Prideaux work for it.”
Marion had a young team with three freshmen Bella Mings, Bella Gilley and Elaina Williams. Herrin was also young with junior Madison Varner, sophomore Ava Greiner and freshmen Piper Price, Kami Ashmore and Sophia Simkins. Centralia also had some young runners on their 2020 squad with junior Aliyah Sanders, sophomore Raelyn Dearing and freshman Reagan Cross.