Girls Cross Country | Pope County's Comer, A-J team gear up for state finale

Detweiller Park in Peoria is again the site of this year's cross country state tournament for girls and boys with the girls' race set to get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by the boys' race at 10 a.m.

From an individual standpoint, Pope County's Ahry Comer is presently Southern Illinois' top female runner, having won the Class 1A Benton Sectional this past Saturday with a time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds.

Comer was ranked No. 5 in the state prior to her sectional victory. The girls who were ranked ahead of her include: Erica Woodard of Tolono Unity, Mabry Bruhn of Monticello, Molly Farrell of Marshall, and Louisa Wilson of Williamsville. Comer has finished ahead of all four in previous races, which makes her a legitimate contender to win state this week.

"Ahry's been training really hard this summer and fall to prepare for this meet," said Pope County head coach James Forthman. "There have been times when her legs have tightened up on her and other times when she has put too much pressure on herself, but I like where she is at mentally right now. I think she's ready to get up there and show what she can do. If she stays healthy this week, I think Ahry has a great shot to win it because she's such a fierce competitor."

Forthman said that even though basketball practices started this week throughout the state for girls, Comer would be given a pass.

"I'm not going to let her practice basketball this week," he chuckled. "She is training 100% for Saturday's race."

According to Forthman, the plan is for he, Comer, her family and perhaps others to make the trek north Thursday and get settled into a hotel. Friday is a light workout to re-familiarize herself with the Detweiller course.

"It helped that she ran there at an invitational back in September, and of course, she placed seventh at state there last year," he said. "We're pretty confident."

Comer said she is confident in her ability and believes she will have a great shot at winning the state title.

"You never really know what to expect in any race. Some girls run better one race than they do the next," she said. "But I do know that I have beaten all these girls ranked ahead of me. I just need to bring my 'A' game with me to beat them Saturday."

Only a junior, Comer said she is training for the big meet just like any other.

"I want to do well because I'm hoping to get more college coaches to notice me. Winning state would be an amazing feeling. I'm ready. I want to prove that I am better than my fifth-place ranking."

Other individuals from the immediate Southern Illinois area include: Miah Gilmore of Murphysboro, Molly Merrill of Goreville, Maggie Kellerman of Du Quoin and Sarah McKowen of Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Centralia.

From a team standpoint, Anna-Jonesboro is fresh off winning the Benton Sectional team title to qualify for state for the first time.

"First cross country conference championship in school history, first regional title and now first sectional title," said Wildcats head coach Matt Denny. "It's been a very good year and we have a lot of talent coming up soon. Hopefully, this is the start of several good seasons."

Denny said he doesn't think his team is fast enough as a group to be in contention for a state title.

"Realistically, I don't think we can get first or second. Third is probably a long shot, but if we have a day like we did Saturday at Benton - and maybe a little bit better - we could have a shot. We need a really good week of practice and then run well at Peoria. If we can do that, anything's possible."

Other teams that qualified for state from Southern Illinois include Carterville and Pinckneyville.

In Class 2A competition, Marion's Kara Odum and Herrin's Ellary Blakey were the only two individuals to qualify for state this Saturday based on their performances last weekend at Chatham-Glenwood.

No local teams qualified.