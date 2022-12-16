Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year | Pope County's Ahry Comer leads the pack

GOLCONDA — Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Pope County High School junior Ahry Comer has been selected The Southern Illinoisan's Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year for the second straight year.

And although the vote was unanimous, it was evident that other local runners have closed the gap, namely Miah Gilmore of Murphysboro.

Gilmore enjoyed a sensational fall season, but was just a notch back of the hard-driving Comer - the girl known for wearing long, pink socks when she runs.

Comer, who placed seventh at the state meet in 2021, finished eighth at state this fall with a time of 17 minutes, 51.09 seconds. She also won the Benton Sectional in a time of 16:56.8 (shorter course at 2.92 miles) and was first at the Harrisburg Regional in 19:45.8 (longer course at 3.1 miles).

Gilmore won the Carterville Regional in 18:20, but was fourth at the Benton Sectional in 17:13.4. At the state meet, Gilmore finished 10th overall at 18:04.22 - about 13 seconds off Comer's pace.

"I'm very appreciative of this recognition," said Comer. "It shows how much my hard work has paid off over the last year."

Comer said that while she was pleased with her performance at the state meet despite foul weather, she believes she is capable of so much more.

"My time was actually two seconds faster at state this year than it was last year, even in the rain, but I still dropped from seventh to eighth," she said. "I guess I'm just going to have to train that much harder for next fall."

Comer explained that winning meets still matter to her.

In addition to finishing first at the regional and sectional meets, Comer also won the Greater Egyptian Conference meet, the First to the Finish Invitational in Peoria, the Freeburg Invitational, the All-Class Invite at Benton, and the Murphysboro Invite.

"I still want to be the best. I love competing as soon as the race starts," she said. "Sometimes, though, I get really nervous leading up to the start of the race. I don't know why. But once I start running, the nerves usually go away."

Comer said she has definitely noticed how much stronger the competition has gotten in Southern Illinois. She acknowledged vast improvement from Gilmore, as well as other runners like Molly Robertson of Carterville and Vanessa Teel of Pinckneyville.

"So many girls have gotten so much better," Comer said. "And that's a good thing for the sport of cross country, but as long as I am still running, I want to be known as the fastest."

Comer said she took a week off from running after her last competitive meet this fall and is playing basketball for Coach James Fortman, who also coaches her in cross country. It won't be long, she said, before the distance reps begin for track season this spring. And then perhaps after a short break, it will be a summer of running leading up to her senior year at Pope County and the pursuit of that all-elusive state championship.

"I will be doing a combination of miles and some speed work," she said. "In track, I am planning to compete in the 800 meters, 1600 meters and 3200 meters. I might even try the 400 meters and the hurdles. I really want to run the steeplechase in college, so to be able to do that, you have to be able to run hurdles.

"At the peak of my training, I will be running anywhere from 30-to-50 miles a week. and running dozens of short-distance sprints like 180s and 400s," Comer said. "It's all part of the process."

Twin brother, Eason, has trained with Comer on many occasions, although their schedules don't match up as often as before.

"We run together when we can, but the main thing is that we support one another. We will also attend a running camp over the summer. Eason is a little bit faster than me, so that motivates me, too."

Looking way ahead to her senior season, Comer said winning the state cross country meet is a recurring thought.

"About all I can do is keep pushing forward with my training and hoping that I improve enough to win it," she said.

An honors student with a 3.96 grade-point-average, Comer said she is undecided on where she will attend college in the fall of 2024.

"It's still pretty wide open," she said. "I probably won't make up my mind until after cross country next year. I want to keep my options open."

Although she would not speak specifically about which schools are recruiting her at this point, one is Southern Illinois University. The Salukis landed Anna-Jonesboro standout Brodie Denny this fall and now have their sights set on Comer.

Pope County head coach James Forthman said what separates Comer from other athletes is her desire to keep getting better every year.

"Ahry's work ethic is unbelievable," Forthman said. "And she's such a great kid."

Forthman said Comer is much more than an athlete at the school.

"Ahry's involved in much more than cross country, track and basketball. She is active with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Student Council - a straight-A student," he said. "She is always one of the first to congratulate or compliment a teammate. Having the opportunity to coach her one more year next school year is truly a blessing. It's what keeps me involved in coaching sports."