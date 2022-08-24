Girls Cross Country | Season Preview: Local teams look to have a strong year

DU QUOIN — There are only a handful of standout girls cross country teams in Southern Illinois, and most reside within the confines of the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference.

Perennial power, Du Quoin, which placed 11th at the state meet a year ago, has set the bar high in recent years, but now other programs are closing the gap. Anna-Jonesboro is expected to be a much stronger team. Pinckneyville and Carterville are both solid teams. Nashville is never a doormat.

Eric Kirkpatrick, beginning his ninth season as head coach of the Du Quoin squad, said it won't be easy to replace such talented graduated seniors as Olivia Phillips, Grace Alongi, Lauren Heape, Maddie Decker and Alexis George, but the Indians should still be a contending team within the league.

Returning to the squad are juniors Lainey Miller and Kallie Oestreicher and sophomores Maggie Kellerman, Issy Phillips - the younger sister of Olivia Phillips - and Grace Phipps.

Newcomers to the team include freshmen Ava Gregory, Adison Ichou, and Claire Rose. There is also a junior out for the sport for the first time in Olivia Numi. There are no seniors on the team.

"Our expectations have not changed. We have the same goal as always," Kirkpatrick said. "We want to make it to the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. It all starts with our conference meet and then proceeds to the regional and sectional meets."

Kirkpatrick said the league is about as deep as he has seen it.

"Our conference is so good. Ryan (Coach Bruns of the Panthers) always has Pinckneyville near the top. Anna-Jonesboro, under Matt Denny, is going to be much improved. Carterville won the regional last year and bring just about everyone back, and Nashville can always put something together. All they do is win over there in every sport."

Kirkpatrick said Kellerman figures to be an impactful runner for the Tribe.

"She's had a great summer of working out and I think she has continued to improve as a runner since mid-October of last year. I'm thinking she's going to have a pretty big year."

ANNA-JONESBORO

Senior Brodie Denny is back for her fourth season of running for the Wildcats. She finished second in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference meet last year and second in the regional. An illness prevented her from performing up to her capabilities at the sectional meet and she did not qualify for state as she had previously.

There is one other senior on the team - Kaylee Stover - who was an All-Conference performer as a sophomore, but chose to play volleyball last year rather than run cross country.

"We're glad to have Kaylee back," said Coach Matt Denny, now in his sixth year with the team. "She should make us better."

Junior returnees include Bree Hazelrig and Alex Keller. There is also one sophomore returnee in Zoe Jones, who has battled back from an injury.

"Zoe has been pushing Brodie in practice all summer. I look for big things from her this year," Denny said.

Two younger Jones sisters - freshman twins Reese and Raegan - will also make a big impact with the varsity squad. Two other freshmen on the team are Aleah Box and Maggie Gooden.

"Our Jonesboro Grade School cross country team has won back-to-back state titles, so we have a lot of young talent here now and more coming our way," Denny said.

"If we can keep everyone healthy, I can see us competing for a conference championship and doing well in the postseason," Denny said. "It will be a battle, though. There are so many good teams in our league this year."

PINCKNEYVILLE

The Panthers are already off to a flying start, winning the four-team West Frankfort Invitational on Tuesday over Herrin, Massac County and the host Redbirds. Sophomore Vanessa Teel was the medalist at the meet with a time of 20 minutes, 8 seconds.

"She has a chance to be really good," said Panthers coach Ryan Bruns of Teel. "We're building and trying to make her stronger, a little quicker with her feet. I think she will be up there competing for the conference (title). We got our eyes opened today. I think Nessy's going to be pretty successful this year."

Bruns added that it takes a combination of natural born talent and hard work to make a great runner.

"There's a little bit of both of that with Nessy," Bruns said. "There's no doubt that there's some DNA in there to help her and her brother (junior standout Isaac) to compete and run well, but they also have the desire to work and do it the right way. They don't let their past successes have any impact on them."

Others returning to the team this fall with Teel are: Sofia Castellano (back from an injury last year to place second at the West Frankfort Invite), Zoey Conway (fourth at West Frankfort) and Emily Baggett. Others making contributions to the varsity squad include Michaela Skorch, Maddison Bruns and Rori Wright (sixth, seventh and 10th at the invite).

The Panthers placed 18th at the state meet a year ago.

"We're young, so when your young kids run well like they did today, it gives you some hope that they will continue to grow," Bruns said. "It's my job to keep them healthy and hungry."

CARTERVILLE

Coach Nancy Adams' Carterville Lions squad is yet another Mississippi Division team from the River-to-River Conference that should field a standout team again this fall.

Crowned a regional champ last year, the Lions fell short of state qualification as a team, but did manage to send a freshman, Molly Robertson to state to compete as an individual. Now a sophomore, she returns to the fold.

"Molly's our No. 1 runner. She will be leading the crew," Adams said.

Stepping into the No. 2 role will be freshman, Dani Williamson. Expected to fight for the remaining varsity starting spots are sophomores Lexi Watts and Marcela Wood, as well as juniors Megan Fleege and Anna Balmforth.

"We have a pretty young team. It's a developing team," Adams said. "But we should be a pretty good team. We lost a good senior in Macy Lentz to graduation, but hopefully, someone will step up and fill her shoes. I'm really excited about this team. I think it has a lot of potential."

Adams said there is no clear-cut favorite to win the league meet as all the teams in the Mississippi are capable of winning.

"It will be pretty tough to win it, but that's what makes it so fun to shoot for. It will be our first big test."

MURPHYSBORO

Red Devils coach Cody Ellermeyer said he only returns one runner from last year's starting group, but she's a good one.

Sophomore Miah Gilmore won the conference meet last year and went on to place 35th at the state meet. She was the fifth-best freshman in the state in Class 2A.

"Miah has really put in the work this summer," Ellermeyer said. "She has run 40-to-50 miles a week. I don't have a boy in our program that can run with her. She is averaging times of 5:15 to 5:30 in repeat miles. I see her running in the low 17s, if not the high 16s at some point this season."

Other varsity team members include: sophomore Macie Meckfessel, who is "loaded with talent," according to Ellermeyer; juniors Jaylen Mason and Lily Youngberg; sophomores Rylee Nance and Tessa Blevens; and freshmen Greta Snyder and Kateryna Pirogova.

"I'm feeling very confident about what we can do this fall," Ellermeyer said. "The girls have had a good summer. Besides Miah, I think McFessel is going to be a strong runner once she gets some experience.

"If not as good as last year's team, I think we could be better, at least with our No. 3 through 5 runners," Ellermeyer said. "We just have to stay healthy and positive. I think we have a real shot at winning the conference. We have the potential."

Murphysboro opens the season Thursday at Marion. Its first home meet is next Wednesday at the Murphysboro Invitational, which will draw anywhere from 25-30 teams.

NOT TO BE OVERLOOKED

There are also a couple of individual standouts of note who are not on strong teams.

Junior Ahry Comer of Pope County (placed seventh in the state in Class 1A) was The Southern's Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2021. She returns to compete this fall for the Lady Pirates.

Sophomore Ellary Blakey of Herrin is an up-and-comer for the Tigers. She placed third Tuesday at the West Frankfort Invitational.

And Benton senior Mia Wills is back from an injury and is expected to fare well this fall. She was routinely running in the low 20s previously.