Girls Cross Country | Uncertainty at the forefront of season

Du Quoin is scheduled for its first home meet on Sept. 2. It will be the first of three meets held at the fairgrounds this season to host conference competition in order to limit teams traveling during the pandemic.

The South Seven features Carbondale’s Madeline Prideaux, who placed first in the Highland regional last October with a blazing time of 19:07.9. Prideaux noted that her team began seeing new PR’s towards the end of last season, which has them set up for success with a significant amount of returning runners.

Set to return for Greg Storm’s team are seniors Kara Holub and Sadie Torre. Juniors Anna Schurz and Abby Menkhaus look to compete against other conference schools like Marion, who hold high expectations according to head coach Eli Baker.

Baker labeled this season as a year where the majority of schools will battle the number of runners they have. The Wildcats team as a whole has a background in soccer, which has been great for Baker’s team to condition during an offseason where soccer balls weren’t allowed.

“It’s been nice having a lot of kids in cross country with a soccer background because running isn’t something kids normally do until junior high,” said Baker. “All they could do during quarantine is condition.”