Girls Cross Country | Uncertainty at the forefront of season

With high school cross country back in action, it remains to be seen how the season will unfold over the following months. That seems to be the general feeling amongst coaches and players who have learned not to take meets for granted this year.
Benton head coach Brent McLain stated that his teams fingers are crossed for things to stay the same surrounding the IHSA’s decision to cap local meets at 50 runners. The Rangerettes are set to notch another conference championship, but it won’t be easy with Du Quoin and Pinckneyville ready to make McLain’s team sweat.
“We know that we’ll have a target on our back this year,” said McLain, who is set to compete without his daughter and The Southern Illinoisan Runner of the Year, Mia McLain.
McLain was the Rangerettes top runner from a season ago that ended with a third-place finish at state in Class 1A. The team will lean on senior Adisyn Miller entering the season with junior’s Peyton Teiffel and Hailey Wallace ready to fill in.
Coach McLain is especially excited to see the performances from some of his younger runners. Sophomore Mia Willis will return for another season, while freshman runners Blakely Johnson and Brooklyn Frailey will try to keep Benton competitive a few years from now.
The Rangerettes will open the season at Pinckneyville on Aug. 25 against the Panthers, Herrin, West Frankfort, Sparta and Anna-Jonesboro
Du Quoin coach Eric Kirkpatrick will try to replace his team’s top runner from a year ago in Gabby Alongi. Alongi ran a first-place time of 19:58 during last October’s Chester regional that featured nonstop rain all afternoon. That didn’t keep the Lady Indians from placing five runners in the Top 10, which left Alongi optimistic about the team moving forward.
Du Quoin features a large group of juniors led by Grace Alongi, Lauren Heape, Olivia Phillips, Maddie Decker, Alexis George and Ryleigh Ridgeway. Between Alongi, Heape and Phillips, who all finished within the Top 7 at regionals last year, the Lady Indians have themselves a young core that will leave competition mentioning their names next season.
Jacqueline Crain placed 10th at regional’s in her junior season. She’ll have fellow senior Maddie Robison to occupy some of the leadership roles, which has become challenging surrounding the unknown of the coronavirus.
Crain stated that team practices have included running up and down hills to build up stamina and endurance, but it remains to be seen if a state playoff series will be playable this October. Regardless, Crain believes her closely-knit team will make the best of any situation.
“It’s going to be an interesting season for sure with everything going on,” Crain said regarding COVID-19. “We’re just happy to run cross country this season. We’re a very close group excited to chase after some hardware this season.”
Du Quoin is scheduled for its first home meet on Sept. 2. It will be the first of three meets held at the fairgrounds this season to host conference competition in order to limit teams traveling during the pandemic.
The South Seven features Carbondale’s Madeline Prideaux, who placed first in the Highland regional last October with a blazing time of 19:07.9. Prideaux noted that her team began seeing new PR’s towards the end of last season, which has them set up for success with a significant amount of returning runners.
Set to return for Greg Storm’s team are seniors Kara Holub and Sadie Torre. Juniors Anna Schurz and Abby Menkhaus look to compete against other conference schools like Marion, who hold high expectations according to head coach Eli Baker.
Baker labeled this season as a year where the majority of schools will battle the number of runners they have. The Wildcats team as a whole has a background in soccer, which has been great for Baker’s team to condition during an offseason where soccer balls weren’t allowed.
“It’s been nice having a lot of kids in cross country with a soccer background because running isn’t something kids normally do until junior high,” said Baker. “All they could do during quarantine is condition.”
Baker noted that depending on the size of school, the number of runners could be cut down for each team.
“It’s good to have a lot of kids to choose from, but not when half your team could sit out,” said Baker. “At least the situation allows me to choose which kid I’d like to run based on how hard I push them at practice.”
Marion is set to begin the season like many others schools on Aug. 24.
