Girls Golf | Anna-Jonesboro captures team title at Herrin

HERRIN — A steady stream of consistent scores allowed the Anna-Jonesboro Lady Wildcats to win a three-team meet hosted by Herrin on Tuesday.

A-J finished with a four-player team score of 216 to finish ahead of West Frankfort by nine strokes (225) and the host Tigers by 41 strokes (257).

Medalist honors went to sophomore Grace Roper of Marion, who broke the 40 barrier for the second-straight day with a three-over-par round of 39.

"It was nice to get the win today," said Roper. "I love competing. Today, my short game helped me out because I wasn't hitting the ball off the tee as well as I would have liked. I've worked hard this summer on my short game. My goal overall is to get better each day and keep my score under 40 at every meet I play this fall."

Roper said it's challenging to be the lone player on her Marion team, but she gets plenty of support from her coach, JoAnna Galloway.

"She's a great coach and has been with me every step of the way," Roper said.

Galloway said her prize pupil "did fantastic" Tuesday.

"She only got into trouble one time today and that was on the par five No. 5," Galloway said. "Grace hit her drive into the tree line and ended up with a double bogey. She finished with seven pars, one bogey and the one double.

"I'm very satisfied with her play this week," Galloway added. "She shot a 38 at Hickory Ridge (Carbondale) Monday. This Thursday, she will play at West Frankfort and then Friday in a big 18-hole meet in Belleville. I can't wait to see her play there."

Former Marion teammate, Zoey Danner, a junior from Agape Christian School in Marion, is also the only player on her team. She was second overall, placing four strokes back of Roper with a 43.

Top player for A-J was junior Torie Ralls, who fired a round of 53 for nine holes. Senior Reese Reynolds and junior Alyson Hasty followed at 54, while senior Gabby Flores and freshman Presley Bierstedt each carded a 55. The highest score went to freshman Raelynn Sadler and she was only three strokes behind her team leader with a 56.

A-J head coach Bob Holderfield said he was pleased with his team's performance, especially considering it was the first meet of the fall season.

"I told the girls that if we could get four scores in the 50s, we'd be in good shape, and that's what we did," he said. "I thought Alyson was our standout player today. She shot a 54 and she usually shoots in the low-to-mid 60s.

West Frankfort was led by Quincy Bates' total of 44. It was the third-best score on the day. Emma Chick checked in with a 55. Makaiden Robasse followed with a 62. Makayla Shelton turned in a 63. Gabby Yadro was next with a 64 and Kaitlyn DeGroof rounded out the group with a 72.

Herrin was led by sophomore Jaycie Vaught's 58. Another sophomore, Emily Hosman, recorded a 61. Cameran Gwaltney contributed a 66 to the cause. Ella Holthaus finished with a 72. Grace Ticer notched a 75 and Cameryn Champion wrapped up the day with a 78.