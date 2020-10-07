Girls Golf | Capel wins medalist honors at Marion Class 2A Regional

MARION — The focus and determination on Sarah Capel's face was visible and undeniable all day long.

The Marion High School junior used playing on her home course of Kokopelli to her advantage and shot a 2-over 74 to claim medalist honors at the Marion 2A Regional tournament and keep her golf season alive.

One of her teammates and fellow junior Baylee Kelley battled sickness and carded an 80 to also advance to the Champaign sectional as an individual, while O'Fallon won the team title and advanced along with runner-up Edwardsville.

The sectional will be held Tuesday at the University of Illinois Orange Course.

But it was Capel's day to shine Wednesday as she blocked out all possible distractions and kept focused on an unusually hot October afternoon to post the best overall score.

"It was a crazy day," Capel said with a smile. "I was really feeling my swing today. It really just felt right. I was hitting the ball better than I have in a long time. Putts were falling. It just felt good today."

Capel had this date marked since knowing Kokopelli would be the regional host and put in several practice rounds to get ready. It paid off.