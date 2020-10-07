Girls Golf | Capel wins medalist honors at Marion Class 2A Regional

MARION — The focus and determination on Sarah Capel's face was visible and undeniable all day long.
The Marion High School junior used playing on her home course of Kokopelli to her advantage and shot a 2-over 74 to claim medalist honors at the Marion 2A Regional tournament and keep her golf season alive.
One of her teammates and fellow junior Baylee Kelley battled sickness and carded an 80 to also advance to the Champaign sectional as an individual, while O'Fallon won the team title and advanced along with runner-up Edwardsville.
The sectional will be held Tuesday at the University of Illinois Orange Course.
But it was Capel's day to shine Wednesday as she blocked out all possible distractions and kept focused on an unusually hot October afternoon to post the best overall score.
"It was a crazy day," Capel said with a smile. "I was really feeling my swing today. It really just felt right. I was hitting the ball better than I have in a long time. Putts were falling. It just felt good today."
Capel had this date marked since knowing Kokopelli would be the regional host and put in several practice rounds to get ready. It paid off.
"I don't even know how to describe it," Capel said. "I love the game of golf; it means everything to me. It's my true love in life. It's just pure happiness and I'm proud of myself for how hard I've worked and I know I can play better. And I'm so excited for what's yet to come."
Marion head coach Jo Galloway was ecstatic about Capel's performance.
Support Local Journalism
"It was totally awesome," Galloway said. "This is the tournament she's been waiting for all year. She's had little mishaps here and there and today she said, 'This is my day.' She was really focused and had it all together today. It was great."
Capel's playing foursome was loaded with O'Fallon's Reagan Martin and Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson, a pair of sensational sophomores, and Belleville East bomber Sydney Nelson.
"I've played with those girls a couple times and they're a fun group," Capel said. "It's fun to compete with them and I've been beat by them many times. I just wanted to match what they played today and feed off what they were doing and it worked for me today."
Capel said having balance in the phases of her game helped her round, which included a birdie on the No. 2 hole after driving the green but having it roll off.
"I was really focusing on individual shots and less on the overall score today," Capel said. "Honestly it was all really balanced. There wasn't one thing that really clicked for me today. My short game was a lot better than it has been lately and that helped me tremendously."
Marion came just three strokes shy of advancing as a team. Senior Ava Lewis shot a strong 89 but saw her career end.
O'Fallon claimed the team championship with incredible parity led by junior Maddie Vanderheyden's 76, followed by Dylan Kirchoff's 77 and Martin turning in a 78 from the final group. The all-important fourth of 85 came from senior Chloe Davidson.
Kirchoff's round included a 2-under performance on Kokopelli's challenging back nine.
"The girls played well," said O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy. "We had a lot of good, consistent scores. It was a good strong team performance. We came here and played together on Saturday. We came up with a good game plan before we teed off."
The strategy Eddy and the Lady Panthers came up with has been theorized by many who have attempted to tackle Kokopelli carefully, but few actually follow through.
"There are numerous different holes here where you want to be and don't want to be," Eddy said. "The bunkers out here are where you can't be. A lot of the holes you have to shoot away from them whether you hit the green or not. We just made sure we avoided the penalizing areas."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!