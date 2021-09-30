Girls Golf | Clean sweep: Coakley and Massac County win 1A Regional

WEST FRANKFORT – On Wednesday, Massac County girls golf coach Mallory McVey asked her players to state their goals for Thursday’s Class 1A Zeigler-Royalton Regional.

Elise Coakley said, “Separate the nines,” meaning that whatever she did on the front nine held no water when it came time to tee up at No. 10.

When Coakley walked to the 10th tee with five bogeys and no birdies on her scorecard for the front nine, McVey offered some salient instruction.

“At the turn, I reminded her, ‘Remember the goal. Remember what you’re working for',” McVey said.

Whether it was the fresh reminder or the fact that a balky putter finally cooperated, Coakley erased a four-shot deficit with a 1-under 34 on the back nine, then beat Anna-Jonesboro’s Marlee Smith in a one-hole playoff for medalist honors.

Coakley’s victory led to a team win as well. The Patriots didn’t have to count anything above an 85 to finish with a 19-stroke victory over ZRC, giving them their seventh straight regional title and their 18th in 19 years.

When a team with high expectations finishes its season short of its goal, the old cliché is “Wait ‘til next year.” Every year seems to be next year for Massac County. No matter who coaches and who plays, it seems like some tournament director is handing them a plaque emblematic of a regional title.

“The tradition at Massac County is good golf,” McVey said. “It never gets old, winning regional championships.”

There really wasn’t much doubt the Patriots were going to take a plaque on the team bus back to Metropolis. But Coakley running down Smith in the medalist race was anything but a sure thing, particularly when she tacked on a double bogey at 10.

Then Coakley experienced her first success of the day with a birdie at 11. And while Smith came back to her by mixing in bogeys, Coakley played her best golf down the stretch. She added birdies at 15 and 17, bringing her within a shot going to 18.

Coakley parred while Smith bogeyed and both signed for 4-over 75s. Then they waited for nearly three hours, although it was apparent after no more than 30 minutes following the end of their round that there would be a playoff.

“I watched my teammates finish up, talked with them, ate some lunch and then took some practice swings and putts,” Coakley said when asked how she passed the time.

Just after 4 p.m., Coakley and Smith walked to 16, the shortest hole at Franklin County Country Club at 95 yards. Coakley put her tee shot about 12 feet below the hole while Smith’s tee shot landed on the edge of the green.

Smith’s second shot curled within five feet, while Coakley’s birdie putt barely missed right, within kick-in range for her par. That left it up to Smith, whose par putt looked good at first but barely slipped by the hole to decide the playoff.

“Really awesome,” Coakley said of the result. “The playoff was a little nerve-wracking, but it was good to get a par. The front nine was rough, but I got a birdie and that lifted my spirits up. I just tried to keep my tempo going through the rest (of the round).”

ZRC’s Chelsea Young placed third with a 78, followed by Carbondale’s Annie Shin at 79 and Harrisburg’s Frankie Nicholes at 80. Young’s round helped the host Tornadoes place second at 348.

The final team qualifying for Monday’s Waterloo Sectional was West Frankfort, whose 363 nipped Harrisburg by four strokes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.