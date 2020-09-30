Girls Golf | Marion girls cruise to win at Herrin Invite

"He has me taking my swing back more, which allows me to create more clubhead speed."

Capel added that she is gearing up for the regional meet next Wednesday, which Marion is hosting at Kokopelli Golf Course. Eleven teams are set to compete.

"It will be a challenge to win against such good competition, but I know I can play with the best girls there, and I think our team has a chance to win it," said Capel, whose best round of 18 holes at home is a 76. She has posted rounds of 73 at both Rend Lake and Franklin County Country Club.

Marlee Smith, a junior from Anna-Jonesboro, was third at the Herrin Invite with a round of 40. Marion senior Ava Lewis and junior Avery Cornett tied for fourth at 45. Herrin senior Zoe Williams and Marion sophomore Emma Pyatt tied for sixth with a 50.

Mary Jane Cavaness of Marion was eighth with a score of 53. Brenna Gusewelle of Herrin followed in ninth with a 54. Delaney LaCroix of the Tigers carded a 55 for 10th place overall. A-J's Reece Reynolds and Victoria Bittle tied for 11th at 56. Madi Hawk of A-J was 13th at 58 and Abbi Hadley of A-J and Brooklyn Damico of Herrin tied for 14th with a round of 62.

"I think we're playing our best golf at the right time of the season," said Galloway, whose club won the South Seven Conference meet for the third straight year earlier this week. "Our chipping and putting has gotten so much better and is definitely contributing to our success."

