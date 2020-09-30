Girls Golf | Marion girls cruise to win at Herrin Invite

HERRIN — Marion junior Sarah Capel fired a nine-hole total of 37 to capture medalist honors and help lead the Wildcats to a decisive victory at the three-team Herrin Invitational on Wednesday at Pine Lakes Golf Course. Competing against Marion were Anna-Jonesboro and the host Tigers.
The Wildcats shot a team score of 166 (four best individual scores combined) or 39 strokes better than second-place A-J (205) and 55 strokes better than third-place Herrin (221).
Marion coach JoAnna Galloway said she was pleased with the way the team performed, especially in windy conditions.
"I thought we played pretty well," she said. "The girls have worked very hard to get better this season. Today, Sarah won medalist honors, but it just as easily could have been Baylee Kelley. They have been going back-and-forth at finishing first and second on our team this fall. Both are competitive and what's even better is that both are juniors and will be back to play for us again next year."
Capel was two strokes better than Kelley (39) Wednesday.
"Baylee is one of my best friends. She pushes me to play better, and hopefully, I push her, too," Capel said. "Today, the ball was really carrying well with the wind and my putts were falling."
Capel said her swing coach (Andy Church at Crab Orchard Golf Course) tweaked her swing and it seems to be paying dividends.
"He has me taking my swing back more, which allows me to create more clubhead speed."
Capel added that she is gearing up for the regional meet next Wednesday, which Marion is hosting at Kokopelli Golf Course. Eleven teams are set to compete.
"It will be a challenge to win against such good competition, but I know I can play with the best girls there, and I think our team has a chance to win it," said Capel, whose best round of 18 holes at home is a 76. She has posted rounds of 73 at both Rend Lake and Franklin County Country Club.
Marlee Smith, a junior from Anna-Jonesboro, was third at the Herrin Invite with a round of 40. Marion senior Ava Lewis and junior Avery Cornett tied for fourth at 45. Herrin senior Zoe Williams and Marion sophomore Emma Pyatt tied for sixth with a 50.
Mary Jane Cavaness of Marion was eighth with a score of 53. Brenna Gusewelle of Herrin followed in ninth with a 54. Delaney LaCroix of the Tigers carded a 55 for 10th place overall. A-J's Reece Reynolds and Victoria Bittle tied for 11th at 56. Madi Hawk of A-J was 13th at 58 and Abbi Hadley of A-J and Brooklyn Damico of Herrin tied for 14th with a round of 62.
"I think we're playing our best golf at the right time of the season," said Galloway, whose club won the South Seven Conference meet for the third straight year earlier this week. "Our chipping and putting has gotten so much better and is definitely contributing to our success."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!