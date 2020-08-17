Girls Golf | Marion rolls to South Seven win as prep sports return to play

The longtime baseball coach at Marion, Manfredo knows that all too well. His 2020 team never got to play a game, waiting and waiting through delays as the IHSA tried to play a season but finally had to cancel spring sports in late April.

“What I liked is that everyone was anxious to do something,” he said. “It’s good for everybody, but it’s especially good for everyone that loves the sport.”

That would include Kelley, a junior who wasn’t sure what was going to happen to the season after COVID-19 wiped out the last two months of school in the spring. Like everyone else, her emotions went up and down.

She admitted she wasn’t sure if she would get to play this fall.

“For a little while, you couldn’t even practice,” Kelley said. “You had to try to practice at home, but now that the courses are finally open, it helps a lot. I know we have to wear a mask, but this year is really important to me. I just want to play.”