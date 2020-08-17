Girls Golf | Marion rolls to South Seven win as prep sports return to play

MOUNT VERNON — For Marion’s Baylee Kelley, there was actually one benefit to the COVID-19 pandemic that left her and a whole lot of other golfers without a golf course on which to practice or play this spring.
“I had to work on my chipping and putting,” Kelley said. “There’s not enough room in our yard to do anything else.”
The benefits to her short game were immediate, judging from Monday’s South Seven girls golf preview at Green Hills Country Club. Kelley’s 2-over 38 gave her medalist honors over teammate Ava Lewis as the Wildcats cruised to a 27-stroke win over Centralia in the team competition.
Marion finished with a 180 under interim coach Marty Manfredo, filling in for JoAnna Galloway, who has a medical condition that kept her away from the course.
“I’m 4-0 as girls golf coach, so I think I’m going to retire,” Manfredo joked.
The collection of talent on the Wildcats’ roster could make most coaches leap at the chance to fill out a lineup sheet. Junior Sarah Capel, who finished third in the tourney and on her team with a 41 Monday, merely advanced to the Class 2A Tournament last October.
If Marion finds a consistent fourth scorer to go along with Capel, Kelley and Lewis, it could be a contender in the postseason – if there is a postseason. Golf coaches around the area have been quick to note that they hope their teams get to start and finish their season, mindful that coronavirus could take things away now just as quick as it did this spring.
The longtime baseball coach at Marion, Manfredo knows that all too well. His 2020 team never got to play a game, waiting and waiting through delays as the IHSA tried to play a season but finally had to cancel spring sports in late April.
“What I liked is that everyone was anxious to do something,” he said. “It’s good for everybody, but it’s especially good for everyone that loves the sport.”
That would include Kelley, a junior who wasn’t sure what was going to happen to the season after COVID-19 wiped out the last two months of school in the spring. Like everyone else, her emotions went up and down.
She admitted she wasn’t sure if she would get to play this fall.
“For a little while, you couldn’t even practice,” Kelley said. “You had to try to practice at home, but now that the courses are finally open, it helps a lot. I know we have to wear a mask, but this year is really important to me. I just want to play.”
Althoff finished third with a 209, followed by Carbondale at 218 and host Mount Vernon at 228. The teams played on the front nine, and fitting for a year that has been impacted so much in so many unusual ways, didn’t always start and finish where one figured they might. One threesome started at No. 8 and finished at 7, while another started at 9 and wrapped up at 8.
No matter what, they got the chance to start and finish a round of golf, one in which they had to wear masks all the time, except when it came time to take a shot. Given what’s happened since mid-March, that was no small feat.
“It took me a little while to get used to it, but once we knew we could take it off to swing, it helped a lot,” Kelley said. “It’s a little hot, but you get used to it really fast.”
