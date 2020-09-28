Girls Golf | Marion three-peats as South Seven champions

MOUNT VERNON — While posing with the South Seven girls golf team championship trophy on Monday, Bailee Kelley briefly juggled it before securing her grip.
That was just about the only stressful moment for Marion at Green Hills Golf Club as it defended its conference title for a third straight year. The Wildcats’ score of 359 was 37 strokes better than Belleville Althoff, while Carbondale placed third.
“For real, that scared me,” Kelley laughed of her trophy adventure.
Not much seems to worry Marion when it comes to conference competition. Even on a day unlike most they’ve played on this season – cool, windy and damp at the start after early-morning rain – the Wildcats simply possessed too much balance for the other four teams.
It wasn’t a surprise that the medalist honors came down to two Marion players. Kelley edged Sarah Capel by a stroke with a 10-over par 81, a score that doesn’t sound so horrible given the conditions.
Kelley, for one, is glad that she had to grind out an 18-hole round in conditions that she might have to endure in a regional or sectional next month.
“I hope that since we’ve seen this weather now, we know how to adjust to it,” she said. “Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
The Wildcats also got a 93 from Ava Lewis and a 103 from Avery Cornett, making them the only team in the field that only needed to count one three-figure score. That’s how Green Hills played after nature supplemented its man-made defenses with others.
Marion coach JoAnna Galloway applauded her team’s consistency and said winning conference championships never gets old.
“It makes you smile,” she said. “The conditions were really tough because it was damp and cold this morning. The putting wasn’t really good, but everybody had trouble putting.”
How difficult did the course play? Just seven of the 26 players who teed it up scored under 100. Aside from Kelley and Capel, the only other player under 90 was Addison Laramore of Althoff, who finished at 88. Carbondale’s Annie Shin placed fourth at 92, making her one of three Terriers to earn all-conference honors, given to the top 10 finishers. Teammates Torrey Taylor and Faith Holliday carded 100s to join Shin.
But the storyline was once again the Wildcats, who on Oct. 7 get a chance to stay at home for a Class 2A regional. They will try to tap into a serious home-course advantage at Kokopelli against a field comprised mostly of metro-east schools, except for Mount Vernon.
“It’s going to be great to stay home,” Galloway said.
Kelley said the biggest advantage Marion will derive from playing at Kokopelli will be local knowledge. For starters, she’s played what she estimates as hundreds of rounds on the deceptively hilly track just a long fly ball away from Rent One Park.
That will give her, Capel and her teammates an edge in terms of course management.
“I know every spot I need to hit because I’ve played there so many times,” Kelley said. “That’s going to give us a real advantage. Kokopelli is not an easy course.”
