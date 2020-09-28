Girls Golf | Marion three-peats as South Seven champions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT VERNON — While posing with the South Seven girls golf team championship trophy on Monday, Bailee Kelley briefly juggled it before securing her grip.

That was just about the only stressful moment for Marion at Green Hills Golf Club as it defended its conference title for a third straight year. The Wildcats’ score of 359 was 37 strokes better than Belleville Althoff, while Carbondale placed third.

“For real, that scared me,” Kelley laughed of her trophy adventure.

Not much seems to worry Marion when it comes to conference competition. Even on a day unlike most they’ve played on this season – cool, windy and damp at the start after early-morning rain – the Wildcats simply possessed too much balance for the other four teams.

It wasn’t a surprise that the medalist honors came down to two Marion players. Kelley edged Sarah Capel by a stroke with a 10-over par 81, a score that doesn’t sound so horrible given the conditions.

Kelley, for one, is glad that she had to grind out an 18-hole round in conditions that she might have to endure in a regional or sectional next month.

“I hope that since we’ve seen this weather now, we know how to adjust to it,” she said. “Hopefully, we can keep it going.”