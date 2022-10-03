Girls Golf | Massac County advances to state with second place finish at sectional

The Massac County girls golf team is no stranger to the state championships and Monday the Lady Patriots parlayed a fantastic back nine into a second place finish at the Salem Class 1A Sectional to qualify for state for the 17th time in the last 18 years.

“The weather was about as perfect as you could get - it was a little windy, but a beautiful day for golf,” said Massac County coach Mallory McVey. “This course is pretty tough, especially the front nine. It’s always good to advance to state. I definitely think we have a great chance to come home with a trophy. I think we can also get some individuals in the top 10. Playing against Mount Carmel it’s like you are playing for second place, but anything can happen up there.”

The Lady Patriots have placed nine times at state since 2006 finishing first four times, second three times and third twice. Coach McVey is an alumnus of Massac County high school.

“I was on the first state championship team in 2006 (as a junior),” McVey said.

The top three teams and the top 10 scorers that were not on the top three qualifying teams advanced as individuals to the state meet Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

Massac County (331) finished 30 strokes behind the champion Mount Carmel (301) and was in a battle for second, third and fourth place with Columbia and Marquette Catholic after the front nine, but hit its stride on the back nine to beat Columbia (349) by 18 strokes to claim second and Marquette Catholic (377) by 46 strokes, which finished sixth.

“Mount Carmel is incredible,” McVey said. “Coming into it, I was hoping for first, second or third and we’ve had better scores than 331, but that front nine ate us alive. It was ugly at some points. At the turn, we talked and I told them that they had a whole new nine to play. Thankfully they forgot about the front nine and they all had really, really good back nines, so at the end of the day I’m very happy with 331. Hopefully we got our bad round out of the way and up in Decatur we’ll be better.”

Individually, junior Elise Coakley finished tied for seventh with a score of 78. Senior Olivia Heine was one stroke behind with a 79 in 10th place and senior Josie Walker finished in 11th place with an 80.

“Olivia did very, very well today,” McVey said. “All season she’s been mid-80’s, but today she really stepped up and we really needed a good score from her today.”

Rounding out the Lady Patriots scores were junior Katie Frazine (94), junior Hannah Heine (99) and freshman Wilke Armstrong (99).

There were three other local golfers that qualified as individuals led by Centralia junior Chananya Domethong, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, who finished tied for first with Mount Carmel senior Madelyn Young with a one-over par 74, but ended up in second place following a playoff.

Also qualifying were Harrisburg junior Frankie Nicholes (84) and Nashville freshman Brynn Stiegman (86).

Three local teams finished in the top 12 with Goreville 10th (409), Z-R-C 11th (412) and Hamilton County 12th (417).

At the Class 2A O’Fallon Sectional, Marion sophomore Grace Roper shot an 85, but missed the cut by four strokes. Last week at the Collinsville Regional she finished just four strokes off the lead with a 74 to advance to the sectional.