Girls Golf | Massac County wins SIRR Conference Tournament

CARBONDALE — COVID-19 limited Massac County High School's girls golf team to only playing in Illinois, and could threaten the Class 1A regionals next month.

But on Tuesday, the Lady Patriots were at one of the toughest courses in the region, and emerged with their 22nd SIRR Conference Tournament championship in the last 25 years. McKinnley Korte, the medalist after shooting a 9-over 81, managed to enjoy the present.

"We don't even know if we're guaranteed the next tournament, so, every time, we say 'We're going to come out here and play like it's our last,'" Korte said. "We're gonna have fun, and we're just gonna do our best, and then whatever happens, happens, and hopefully we'll get to the end of the season."

Korte shot seven over on the front nine but nearly parred the whole back side. After scoring a birdie on the par-4 14th, she double-bogeyed the 15th and finished with a 2-over 38.

"This course is really hard. There are some tricky holes," Korte said. "You have to make sure your placement is great on it. Obviously, some of them didn't work as well as I wished they would, but, overall, it's a tough course and I'm happy how we all played."