Girls Golf | Mount Carmel captures Lady Cat golf invite

MARION - The Mount Carmel Golden Aces girls golf team captured first-place honors Wednesday at the Lady Cat Invitational at Kokopelli Golf Course.

Mount Carmel checked in with a team score of 302, easily outpacing second-place Massac County at 327. Hamilton County was third at 400 followed by Harrisburg (407) and Benton (459).

Medalist honors went to Mady Young of the Golden Aces, who fired a 72 over 18 holes. Teammate Lilly Gottman and Josie Walker of Massac County were one stroke back at 73.

si IMG_0056.jpg

Mount Carmel's Mady Young hits an approach shot Wednesday during the Marion Lady Wildcat Invitational at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion.

Massac County's Elise Coakley was fourth with a round of 76. Frankie Leigh Nicholes of Harrisburg was fifth at 77 followed by Miley Kennard of Mount Carmel (78); Maria Kennard of Mount Carmel and Grace Roper of Marion at 79; and Emily Gottman of Mount Carmel at 80.

Not fielding a full team were Carbondale, West Frankfort and the host Wildcats.

