Girls Golf | Only one player came out for the Marion Wildcats

MARION — JoAnna Galloway said she could see it coming, but can't easily explain why only one female student at Marion High School - a school that boasts an enrollment of better than 1,100 - would be interested in playing golf. Especially, Galloway said, when the Lady Wildcats have claimed four straight South Seven Conference titles.

But that is the case this fall as sophomore Grace Roper hits the links while representing the Blue and Gold. Roper will compete as an individual by her lonesome. There are no teammates to ask for advice on how to play a certain shot. Nobody to swap stories with from the day's events at school. Just Roper and Galloway, now in her sixth year as head coach of the girls team.

"We graduated three seniors. One girl moved away, and another senior chose being a band major over golf," Galloway said. "And no freshmen came out for the team either. I guess a lot of kids don't like being outside much anymore. It takes a lot of work to have any success in the game. Grace asked some of her friends to play and was told that golf is too boring."

Galloway said it's not all bad news.

"First off, Grace is a very good player," Galloway said. "She was our Rookie of the Year last year as a freshman. She had an 18-hole average of 81.9; won the Anna-Jonesboro Invitational with a nine-hole score of 38; placed third at the South Seven Conference Tournament with a 77; placed ninth at the regional in Edwardsville (Oak Brook) with a 78; and was 19th at the sectional in Washington (Quail Meadows) with an 83."

Galloway said Roper has improved considerably over last year and should be a legitimate contender to qualify for the state meet this fall.

"Grace is a strong and vibrant player who doesn't really have any weaknesses in her game. She hits the ball well off the tee and her short game has improved a lot. She's the total package."

Galloway said the other good news is that a late spring golf camp for youngsters drew a large turnout.

"The key to having a successful high school golf program is developing a strong junior program and we've not had one in quite some time at Marion," Galloway said. "It would certainly help if we can get a golf program started at the junior high."

Marion High School Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky concurs.

"We've got to get creative and grow the game with our youth," he said. "I would like to see us get a junior high program started, but we've only had an initial conversation with administration about it. There is still a lot of discussion to be done."

Goodisky said he was excited to see close to 70 kids participate in the spring camp at Kokopelli Golf Course.

"There's definitely interest with the younger kids. It was a record turnout for the camp," he said. "The new owners (Black Diamond Harley-Davidson) are really trying to grow the game and get more kids involved. We have to find new ways to get a set of clubs in kids' hands."

That said, Goodisky pointed out that finances are sometimes a deterrent.

"Golf is an expensive sport. It's not like basketball where you can grab a ball and go find a hoop somewhere and practice. A lot of times kids can't afford to play. And that presents a challenge for growing the program."

Goodisky added that the Marion boys golf program has taken some hits, too.

"I think we only have five boys playing this fall, or barely enough to field a team when we usually have nine or 10," he said. "It's all about developing interest and getting the kids access to the game."