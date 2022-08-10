Girls Golf | Season Preview: Massac County expected to be one of the top local teams

METROPOLIS — Most coaches point to the south these days when asked who has the best girls golf program in Southern Illinois.

The Massac County Lady Patriots have been to the winner's circle on multiple occasions at the state tournament and figure to be one of the premier teams in the region again this fall.

Fourth-year head coach Mallory McVey said she graduated two fine players in Delaney Williams and Izzy Hawes, but is excited about the potential of this year's group.

"I think we're going to have another very successful season," she said of a squad that captured the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and won the West Frankfort Regional in 2021, and also placed third at the Waterloo Sectional, advancing to state where the Patriots finished sixth overall as a team.

Junior Elise Coakley leads the group of returnees after capturing medalist honors at the regional last year and placing second at the sectional. Senior Josie Walker will also be counted upon to score well this fall.

Other upperclassmen include: Olivia Heine, Katie Frazine, Clara Elliott and Hannah Heine. There are also two freshmen on the team in Jordan Forthman and Wilke Armstrong.

"Our success in golf dates back into the 1990s," McVey said. "It all starts with a strong junior program at the Metropolis Country Club. I think the girls see how good the program has been and continues to be and want to be a part of that success. They buy into the program with hard work. And these girls are so competitive with one another. They all want to get better every day. They push one another."

The Patriots open play Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational.

While the Patriots are the cream of the crop on the Ohio side of the River-to-River Conference, the Nashville girls are again the team to beat on the Mississippi side of the league.

Like Massac, the Hornettes have made semi-regular pit-stops at the state golf meet, last winning a title in 2013, but placing fourth as recently as 2017. Returning players include seniors Savannah Downey and Faith Frerker and juniors Shelby Thorson and Zoe Lopez. There is one sophomore on the team this fall - Jaymie Koeling - and four freshmen: Brynn Stiegman, Lily Emge, Arabella Alfeldt and Jamie Kurwicki.

Of that group, Stiegman will not only push for a varsity starting position, but may push Downey for top scorer on the team.

"We won the conference meet last year, but didn't qualify for the sectional as we placed sixth at the regional," said 13-year head coach Doug Kell. "We're looking forward to having a better season this year. My expectation is to win the conference again (hosted by Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale) and perform better in the postseason. It's all about how much work you put into it."

Kell said the Hornettes will miss the contributions of graduated seniors Ryan Stiegman and Emily Guest (Illinois College).

"We will have to have some other girls step up this season," he said.

Nashville opens the season at Breese next Tuesday and will host a 14-team invitational tournament next Thursday.

Over on the east side of the region is a fairly decent team in Harrisburg.

First-year head coach Marty Nicholes said the Lady Bulldogs are not yet in the same class as Massac County and Nashville, but hopes to be in the years ahead.

Nicholes' daughter - Frankie Leigh Nicholes - is the top returning letterman for Harrisburg. As a sophomore last year, she won the conference meet, placed fifth at the West Frankfort Regional and seventh at the Waterloo Sectional to qualify for state. She averaged 38 over nine holes.

Penciled in as the team's No. 2 player at this time is sophomore Hannah Jones. Underclassmen will compete for the remaining starting slots. They include: sophomores Laura Behnke, Kailyn Harbison and Lilly Cranmore, as well as freshman Emma Harbison.

There are no seniors on this year's Harrisburg squad. Two fine players graduated in Madison McCluskey (John A. Logan College) and Gracie Behnke.

"I believe that if our underclassmen can consistently shoot upper 40s to low 50s, we can be pretty competitive with most teams," Nicholes said. "As you can see, we're a very young team, but should get better through experience."

Harrisburg opens its schedule today (Thursday) at the Mount Carmel Invitational and Friday at home against Johnston City and Zeigler-Royalton.