Girls Golf | Vaughan finishes 6th, Patriots place 3rd at Salem Sectional

SALEM — If Monday’s Class 1A Salem Sectional was indeed the last round of Kylie Vaughan’s great high school career, it ended with a tap-in putt for double bogey at 18.
It wasn’t the ending she sought.
“I was pretty unhappy with it,” the Hamilton County star said after finishing sixth with a 5-over par 78. “I definitely could have done better. My short game wasn’t good and my drives didn’t go well, either.”
Vaughan, a defending sectional champion who’s verbally committed to SIU, started the day with a bogey and just couldn’t get any traction. Even birdies at 11 and 13 merely served to sandwich a bogey at 12.
But in fairness to Vaughan, nearly everyone else struggled to score on a weird weather day at Salem Country Club. It started cloudy but warm, weather that would have led to some low numbers on a tough but fair track.
The temperature was nearly 80 degrees just after noon when a weather front rolled through town. Within 30 minutes, temps fell into the mid-60s and a wind howled from the east that felt like it would have been at home at Muirfield or St. Andrews instead of Southern Illinois.
Seemingly on a whim, a couple of brief, scattered rain showers fell just to make things even more difficult. Simply put, the conditions could mess with anyone’s mind and score, as Vaughan found out to her misfortune when she teed off at 9.
“It’s a dogleg right and the wind was blowing straight out of bounds,” she said. “I played for it and as soon as I hit it, the wind went straight the other way. I left it in the trees.”
That led to a double bogey 7 that gave Vaughan a 41 at the turn. It was particularly aggravating for the long-hitting Vaughan, who’s capable of eagling a par 5 with two good shots. Even a better score on the back nine left her out of contention. Still, Vaughan was the lone Southern Illinois player to finish in the top 10.
Lillian Gottman of Mount Carmel trailed teammate Madelyn Young by three shots with four holes left. But Gottman sprinkled in two birdies while Young took bogeys on the last four holes. When Alton Marquette’s Gracie Piar barely missed a par putt on 18 that the wind might have blown wide right, Gottman’s 2-under 71 was a winner.
Gottman and Young’s rounds helped the Golden Aces post a nine-stroke win over Effingham St. Anthony for the team title. Carbondale Regional champion Massac County earned third place with a team score of 335.
McKinnley Korte and Elise Coakley paced the Patriots with rounds of 83. Korte’s score was notable because she got off to as bad a start as possible, eating a 9 on the par-5 4th.
“She had a rough hole early and didn’t let it affect her,” said first-year coach Mallory McVey. “She just kept playing. I tell the girls if you hit a bad shot or have a bad hole, move on. And they take that to heart.”
Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher finished seventh in the team standings with a score of 385, led by Savanah Saeger with a 90. Saeger was headed for a score in the mid-80s until suffering a 10 at the 18th.
Unless the IHSA decides later this week to hold a state tournament, which considering its reversal on ending the season at the regional stage last month is always a possibility, this was it for girls golf until next summer.
Vaughan, for one, hopes to get a second chance at a final impression.
“I definitely wanted to end my senior year better,” she said.
