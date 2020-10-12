Girls Golf | Vaughan finishes 6th, Patriots place 3rd at Salem Sectional

“It’s a dogleg right and the wind was blowing straight out of bounds,” she said. “I played for it and as soon as I hit it, the wind went straight the other way. I left it in the trees.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That led to a double bogey 7 that gave Vaughan a 41 at the turn. It was particularly aggravating for the long-hitting Vaughan, who’s capable of eagling a par 5 with two good shots. Even a better score on the back nine left her out of contention. Still, Vaughan was the lone Southern Illinois player to finish in the top 10.

Lillian Gottman of Mount Carmel trailed teammate Madelyn Young by three shots with four holes left. But Gottman sprinkled in two birdies while Young took bogeys on the last four holes. When Alton Marquette’s Gracie Piar barely missed a par putt on 18 that the wind might have blown wide right, Gottman’s 2-under 71 was a winner.

Gottman and Young’s rounds helped the Golden Aces post a nine-stroke win over Effingham St. Anthony for the team title. Carbondale Regional champion Massac County earned third place with a team score of 335.

McKinnley Korte and Elise Coakley paced the Patriots with rounds of 83. Korte’s score was notable because she got off to as bad a start as possible, eating a 9 on the par-5 4th.