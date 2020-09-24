Girls Golf | Vaughan takes Black Diamond Conference win in return

WEST FRANKFORT — Kylie Vaughan sensed it. Something wasn’t quite right.
On Sept. 9, a hot, muggy afternoon, the Hamilton County golfer didn’t play up to her normal standard. She finished second in the Lady Cat Invitational to Marion’s Sarah Capel, carding an uncharacteristic 77 at Kokopelli.
“Something was definitely off that day,” Vaughan said.
Turns out there was good reason. Vaughan spent the next two weeks in quarantine with her brother, father and mother after the family exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.
Vaughan got back on the course on Tuesday and was back in her accustomed spot atop the Black Diamond Conference girls leader board Thursday, posting a 78 at Franklin County Country Club to earn a six-stroke win over Savanah Saeger of Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher.
That round is also not close to Vaughan’s high standards. The SIU verbal commit struggled with her short game, the part of a golfer’s game most likely to atrophy after any kind of layoff. There were three-putts and wedges she’d like to have back.
“The last two weeks were hard, knowing I couldn’t be practicing at a time I need to practice,” she said. “We’re getting close to regionals and the sectionals. Those are goals I want to realize. I was worried about missing this.
“We thought we were all pretty low-risk, so we’re happy that it wasn’t serious. It was a slap in the face. You realize at any moment, you can’t play or do anything.”
The good news for Vaughan, and other prep golfers around the state, is that their season is going to last at least another week. The four-time district champ, who also won regional and sectional titles last year, found out Wednesday that the IHSA tacked on a sectional round after earlier saying the season would end with regionals on Oct. 7.
Vaughan is hopeful that a state tournament can still take place.
“Really excited about that,” she said. “That was one of the big bummers that we weren’t going to have a postseason except for the regionals. I’m hoping they’ll say it works out well enough that we can have a state tournament.”
The day’s other big winner was tourney host Z-R-C, which used balance to cruise to a 42-stroke win over Trico in the team standings with a score of 352. The Tornadoes didn’t have to count a score higher than 91 in bagging their first conference title.
For coach Joe Hargraves and his players, who stuck around for a while after the awards ceremony to pose for pictures to commemorate the feat, it was the realization of a goal.
“It means a lot to the program and the community,” he said. “These kids do a lot on their own. They are self-starters, they do a lot of lessons on their own. They all played well and that consistency gets rewarded.”
Z-R-C’s Chelsea Young (88), Allie Anderson (89) and Addysin Calloni (91) each finished in the top six in the individual standings. Trico’s Kylie Bunselmeyer’s 87 was good enough for a third place showing.
FCCC might only measure 4,915 yards from the ladies’ tees, but don’t confuse being short with being a pushover. Just 10 players managed scores under 100, no doubt hampered by wind at times and fast greens in other cases.
BDC teams have nearly two more full weeks of regular season play before entering the State Series.
