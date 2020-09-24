Girls Golf | Vaughan takes Black Diamond Conference win in return

“We thought we were all pretty low-risk, so we’re happy that it wasn’t serious. It was a slap in the face. You realize at any moment, you can’t play or do anything.”

The good news for Vaughan, and other prep golfers around the state, is that their season is going to last at least another week. The four-time district champ, who also won regional and sectional titles last year, found out Wednesday that the IHSA tacked on a sectional round after earlier saying the season would end with regionals on Oct. 7.

Vaughan is hopeful that a state tournament can still take place.

“Really excited about that,” she said. “That was one of the big bummers that we weren’t going to have a postseason except for the regionals. I’m hoping they’ll say it works out well enough that we can have a state tournament.”

The day’s other big winner was tourney host Z-R-C, which used balance to cruise to a 42-stroke win over Trico in the team standings with a score of 352. The Tornadoes didn’t have to count a score higher than 91 in bagging their first conference title.

For coach Joe Hargraves and his players, who stuck around for a while after the awards ceremony to pose for pictures to commemorate the feat, it was the realization of a goal.