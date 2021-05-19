Girls Soccer | Althoff gets win against Marion

MARION — Considered by some as the best team in the state, the Belleville Althoff girls soccer team showed why such praise is heaped upon it with a 6-1 win over Marion in a South Seven Conference match Wednesday evening at Wildcat Stadium.
Althoff improved to 13-2 overall and stayed unbeaten in the conference, while Marion dropped to 9-3 with its first league defeat.
"They're excellent," said Marion coach Jaime Clark-Verbeck. "They have a lot of depth and they're good from the back line to the front line. They're just a well-rounded team and a well-coached team. They don't have a weakness and when there are no weaknesses they can really work together."
Althoff struck first when Julia O'Neill punched in a rebound shot after Marion keeper Addi Wall initially made a great swat on a corner kick try. But with less than three minutes off the clock, the Crusaders had a 1-0 lead.
Then it was the Regan Moody show for a stretch. The slick junior scored three goals, all from close range, in a span of five minutes to make it 4-0.
The middle goal of the hat trick came when Moody sprinted for separation on a break and Marion's fans understandably thought she was offside, but with no whistle the midfielder alertly buried a 5-yard kick.
Clark-Verbeck replaced Wall with Sofia Wallace in goal and the freshman provided a burst of energy — partly by necessity as she was quickly peppered with shots. The best saves came on a free kick and another close try by Moody that she turned away.
"She's always a spark plug for us," Clark-Verbeck said. "She's an emerging keeper and she steps up under pressure. She likes the big games. I thought she did a great job for us stepping in and we needed Addi to go in on the field and she did a great job too doing that."
Althoff's Kylie Petroski pushed one past Wallace less than two minutes into the second half for a 5-0 lead, but Wallace stopped a close header and rockets from Tori Calvert and Petroski after that.
Marion got on the board with 10:23 left after Wall was tripped and the Lady Wildcats were given a free kick on the foul. Haylee Lambert took the shot from about 20 yards and Althoff keeper Emilee Travnicek made the first stop but Zoey Danner stayed with the play and poked in the rebound.
"I thought we deserved to get on the board with how we played and how hard we played," Clark-Verbeck said. "But Althoff is a really good team. They'll make a run at state again. I wish them all the best."
Petroski scored her second goal for the final margin with 1:36 remaining.
"We have a lot of talent on the team so you're supposed to be good when you have talent," Althoff coach Juergen Huettner said with a smile. "We're doing a pretty good job but I didn't think we put much together here in the second half. I think mentally with having the lead they kind of parked themselves out there which isn't right. We're not happy about that one. You're supposed to finish a game.