Girls Soccer | Althoff gets win against Marion

"She's always a spark plug for us," Clark-Verbeck said. "She's an emerging keeper and she steps up under pressure. She likes the big games. I thought she did a great job for us stepping in and we needed Addi to go in on the field and she did a great job too doing that."

Althoff's Kylie Petroski pushed one past Wallace less than two minutes into the second half for a 5-0 lead, but Wallace stopped a close header and rockets from Tori Calvert and Petroski after that.

Marion got on the board with 10:23 left after Wall was tripped and the Lady Wildcats were given a free kick on the foul. Haylee Lambert took the shot from about 20 yards and Althoff keeper Emilee Travnicek made the first stop but Zoey Danner stayed with the play and poked in the rebound.

"I thought we deserved to get on the board with how we played and how hard we played," Clark-Verbeck said. "But Althoff is a really good team. They'll make a run at state again. I wish them all the best."

Petroski scored her second goal for the final margin with 1:36 remaining.