Girls Soccer | Althoff scores 3-1 win over Marion

MARION — A pair of goals from freshman Claire Nash and another from Natalie Cohn lifted the Belleville Althoff Catholic girls soccer team to a 3-1 win over Marion in a South Seven Conference match on a rainy Monday evening at Wildcat Stadium.

Althoff improved to 15-5-2 overall and remained perfect in the South Seven at 7-0 with the victory, while Marion dropped to 17-4 and 4-2 with both league losses coming to the Crusaders.

“It’s always the same when we come here, it’s pretty tight games,” said Althoff head coach Juergen Huettner. “Obviously they played well. They had good goal keeping and it was a close game. It came down to the wire.”

Marion went into halftime trailing just 1-0 despite not having a shot on goal and seeing keeper Addi Wall get peppered with shots, including several corner kick tries.

Marion also caught a break with an overcooked free kick from the 20-yard line, but mainly stayed close with Wall swatting away a few shots as if she was on the volleyball court.

Althoff’s goal, however, came on a wickedly-placed long shot from the right side by Nash that curled into the back of the net over Wall’s hand.

“It was a beautiful shot,” said Marion head coach Jaime Clark. “Addi wasn’t going to save that one. No one was going to save that one. That was just a great shot.”

But the Crusaders managed just that one goal thanks to Wall’s heroics and Marion tied it in the first minute of the second half when Margaux Bruce scooted in a shot from the right side past a diving attempt from Althoff keeper Emilee Travnicek.

“The first half we had a lot of chances and we didn’t put them away when we should have,” Huettner said. “Then they get the tying goal and it became a run after that.”

Rain that began during halftime and stopped resumed late in the second half and was falling when Althoff took the lead on a free kick by Cohn with 5:17 remaining.

Nash added her second with just under two minutes to play with a short shot on the left side of the net.

“I think we just got a little tired,” Clark said. “We were a little down on numbers with Lily Garrett being out. So we got a little gassed there at the end. When they had all those set plays, it was difficult to keep defending those.”

Marion’s next match is set for 5 p.m. Friday at home against Belleville East.

