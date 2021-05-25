Girls Soccer | Bruce leads Marion to win over Carbondale

"The first one was with my left foot and my left is not as strong as my right," Bruce said. "My second was a ball from Paige (Newlin) and it was me and the goalie and I knew I just had to hit a corner."

Morgan Isaacs just missed a chance moments later as the Marion freshman scorched one to the left corner but hit the crossbar. Less than two minutes later, at the 19:44 mark, Abby Surburg hit the back of the net with a straight shot from the left side to make it 3-0.

"They were extremely prepared," said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. "We talked about making sure we try to match their intensity. That was something that gave us trouble in the first game, too. They're always pressing."

Newlin pushed the lead to 4-0 when she curled in a corner kick to the right top corner of the goal. That's something you see on television but rarely in a high school match.

"It doesn't happen too often," Clark-Verbeck said. "She has a good strong leg that can curl it. I could tell it was going in from the start."

Bruce nearly had a hat trick in the first half but was stopped by Summerlin on a close attempt. But with 18 seconds left before the break, Newlin scored her second goal and Marion had a commanding 5-0 lead at intermission.