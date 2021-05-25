Girls Soccer | Bruce leads Marion to win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Margaux Bruce scored four goals and dished out a spectacular assist as the Marion girls soccer team dropped the mercy clock on rival Carbondale, 8-0, in their second South Seven Conference match Tuesday night at the Fralish Soccer Complex.
Marion's loss to Belleville Althoff last week kept them from the conference title, but the Lady Wildcats swept Carbondale to improve to 10-3 overall and 5-1 in the league. Carbondale fell to 10-5-1 and 3-4.
Marion rallied from early deficits in both halves to win the first meeting, 4-1, at Wildcat Stadium. The rematch was only close for the first 14 minutes.
"We were able to spread them out a lot more and try to keep the ball away from some people we knew we needed to keep it away from," said Marion coach Jaime Clark-Verbeck. "We played very unselfish and had four different players score again tonight. The less they care about who does the scoring, the better we play."
Bruce was outstanding, however, and her first two goals came just over a minute apart. The first, which stopped the clock with 25:12 left in the first half, came from the left side and curled in from right to left.
The second was a 1-on-1 battle with Carbondale keeper Ella Summerlin and a close shot to the right corner got past Summerlin's best diving attempt.
"The first one was with my left foot and my left is not as strong as my right," Bruce said. "My second was a ball from Paige (Newlin) and it was me and the goalie and I knew I just had to hit a corner."
Morgan Isaacs just missed a chance moments later as the Marion freshman scorched one to the left corner but hit the crossbar. Less than two minutes later, at the 19:44 mark, Abby Surburg hit the back of the net with a straight shot from the left side to make it 3-0.
"They were extremely prepared," said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. "We talked about making sure we try to match their intensity. That was something that gave us trouble in the first game, too. They're always pressing."
Newlin pushed the lead to 4-0 when she curled in a corner kick to the right top corner of the goal. That's something you see on television but rarely in a high school match.
"It doesn't happen too often," Clark-Verbeck said. "She has a good strong leg that can curl it. I could tell it was going in from the start."
Bruce nearly had a hat trick in the first half but was stopped by Summerlin on a close attempt. But with 18 seconds left before the break, Newlin scored her second goal and Marion had a commanding 5-0 lead at intermission.
"A lot of those goals weren't cheap goals," Davis said. "They were great shots that were placed extremely well. That's tough because I don't think Ella was in a bad position on any of them; they were just great goals. So give them a lot of credit for that."
Ten minutes into the second half, Bruce had her brightest highlight when she weaved through all kinds of traffic with stops and starts and eventually dropped off a pass to Haylee Lambert for a 15-yard blast to make it 6-0.
"Carbondale is always aggressive so I knew I needed to find someone open and Haylee was there," Bruce said. "Haylee is always there. I passed it to her and I knew she was going to score."
Her coach was impressed, too.
"We thought she should get two assists for that one," Clark-Verbeck said. "That was beautiful."
The hat trick was made official when Bruce punched in a rebound after Newlin blasted a shot that was turned away. Bruce's second effort led to her easiest goal of the night.
"She just doesn't stop," Clark-Verbeck said. "She outworks everybody on the field. She doesn't stop until there's a whistle. Sometimes she gets goals with just extra effort."
That put the lead at 7-0 with 26:03 and cut that remaining time in half due to the mercy clock rule, something you rarely see happen when Marion and Carbondale meet on a soccer field.
"We talked that we need to find a way to show more whether it's effort or heart," Davis said, "but when you play Marion it's always going to be a battle and you have to show up. If you don't, this is what happens."
As the Marion defense kept the shutout intact even with subs freely coming in and out, Bruce added her fourth from a pass by Lambert after a corner kick with around five minutes left.
Addi Wall and Sofia Wallace were in Marion's goal for the shutout, with tremendous help up top from Gabby Shrum, Adriana Baysinger, Stephanie Rodriguez and Lily Garrett just to name a few.
The Route 13 rivals could see each other again next week. Marion opens Class 2A regional play at home against Mount Vernon and Carbondale hosts Olney Richland County on Tuesday, with the winners scheduled to meet next Friday.