Girls Soccer | Carbondale dominates Fralish Showcase with three shutouts

CARBONDALE – Carbondale successfully completed the first Fralish Cup Showcase Saturday with a 3-0 win over Saxony Lutheran in the morning and a 5-0 win over Peoria Christian in the afternoon at the Fralish Soccer Complex to finish the tournament with a 3-0 record.

“When we are successful it starts with our defense holding strong,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “When we get scoring we are a tough group to stop. I liked the new format and hope to expand it to more teams next year. For the most part, there were some good games.”

The Terriers improved to 7-3 on the season. St. Charles East also finished with a 3-0 record and three shutouts to improve to 9-2.

Carbondale freshman defender Kalea Marshall was named “Player of the Game” in the win over Peoria Christian.

“I was actually really surprised to be named 'Player of the Game' because I get very anxious at times, so I’m really proud of myself,” Marshall said. “I’m a right defender, but in this game I played central defense. Our goal was the shutout and coach emphasized it was important to maintain that in the second half and we did. It was a great opportunity to get looked at by scouts and I think our team played fantastic to put up three shutouts, so as a defender I did my job.”

The Terriers got going at the 5:58 mark when a crossing pass from Julia Oberg went off one of the Peoria Christian center defenders and in to the net for the first goal of the game.

Three minutes and 54 seconds later, Carbondale upped its lead to 2-0 on a goal by Emma Bickel from a free kick by Norah Pease.

“It was lofted beautifully and I happened to get a knee on it and it went straight to the corner,” Bickel said. “Norah is really good with those balls knowing exactly where to place them. We just have to finish them because she does most of the work.”

The Terriers made it 3-0 2:58 later when McKenna Hickey made a run down the left side and scored into the right corner of the net.

“The play started with one our wing players – I think it was Daphne Johnson - and I settled and took a touch and found Jordan (Grubbs) up top and I laid it off to her and I called for a 'one-two',” Hickey said. “She laid off a beautiful ball right into the middle and I got it on my left foot. I wanted that goal, so I hit it and slipped in the mud and fell. That goal definitely wasn’t my doing, it was a definitely a team effort. It came from Emily Kersten back to the wing to me to Jordan and Jordan just laid off a beautiful ball. I knew after that play it was something that needed to be capitalized on.”

With 11:47 remaining, the Terriers seemed to have scored again, but the goal wasn’t allowed because of contact with the goalkeeper inside the goal box.

“I’ve been playing center back so far, so I was really excited to get my chance to play center midfield this weekend because it’s one of my comfort positions, so it was a moment I didn’t want to pass up and went out with the intent of wanting a goal not knowing if I was going back on the back line the next game,” Hickey said. “I wanted to put my name on the scoreboard.”

Carbondale actually got its fourth goal 8:21 in the second half on Hickey’s second goal off a pass from Grubbs.

“This goal was kind of similar situation,” Hickey said. “We got it down to the corner and Jordan just cut the ball back and with another defender coming out I went in hard and it found the back left corner. It was a well-built goal from the team.”

Thirty-three seconds later Bickel scored her second goal from in front of the goalkeeper following a corner kick from the left side by Pease that bounced around before Bickel took the shot.

“I think McKenna headed the ball and it was up and I just happened to be at the right place at the right time and I just tapped it right in,” Bickel said. “I think it may have hit one of the defenders right in front and I just happened to get a good touch on it and it went in.”

Carbondale opened the tournament Friday night with a 10-0 win over Massac County with Anna Schurz scoring two goals and two assists to be named the “Player of the Game”. Schurz was injured late in the first half of the Saxony Lutheran game and sat out the Peoria Christian game.

“We did a good job of getting our energy up connecting balls and finally finishing our chances,” Schurz said.

The Terriers beat Saxon Lutheran, 3-0, in the Saturday morning game with Bickel and Hickey scoring a goal each and the third goal being an own goal. Bickel and Hickey were awarded the coveted yellow “Player of the Game” t-shirts as co-winners.

“Our goal from the beginning was to go 3-0 and get a shutout all three games,” Bickel said. “This morning we knew we would have a tough battle, so I just tried to keep pushing the ball to keep the pressure up and finish my shots. This was my first Fralish Cup since I didn’t get to play my freshman year and we didn’t have one last year, so I was really happy to get player of the game. The t-shirt is still in my bag, but I will wear it when we go back to school.”

Hickey said, “I was walking up at the beginning of Peoria game and Tez had the yellow shirt that said 'Player of the Game' and he very nonchalantly handed it to me, but to me it definitely meant something a lot more. It made me feel really proud of myself and what I can bring to this team. It’s an honor to be recognized as player of the game.”

Marion came into the tournament undefeated at 10-0 and won its first two games 6-0 over Cape Central and 7-1 over Sikeston giving up a late goal to lose the shutout, but ran into the St. Charles East Fighting Saints in their Saturday afternoon game and lost 3-0.

Carterville-Herrin also came in undefeated at 5-0-1, but lost all three its games, 2-1 to Saxony Lutheran; 9-0 to St. Charles East and 3-0 to Poplar Bluff.

