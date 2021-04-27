Girls Soccer | Carbondale scores late to tie Carterville-Herrin

CARBONDALE — Anna Schurz scored with 15 minutes remaining to pull Carbondale into a 1-1 tie with Carterville-Herrin in a non-conference girls soccer match at the Fralish Soccer Complex on Tuesday.
“I think we came out playing a little bit too cautious because when you are Carbondale you are going to get everybody’s best game and you have to ready to accept the challenge,” Davis said. “In the second half that sense of urgency finally kicked in."
The Terriers improved to 2-1-1 on season while for the Lions the game was their season opener.
“This game really did deserve to be a 1-1 game,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “Going up 1-0 in a tough game like this, especially in the first half, and having to play with a one goal lead is one of the toughest things to do in soccer. Then when the other team scores to tie the game the previous team gets knocked on their heels, so the fact we fought through the first game cramping and continued to play out. I’m pretty proud of them.”
After being held to just two shots on goal over the first 64 minutes, Schurz scored with 15:37 remaining from the middle to tie the score 1-1.
“The ball just popped up and I saw it spin real weird and saw the person wasn’t going to get it,” Schurz said. “I just ran for it and I hit it in the left corner because the keeper was central and starting to come out.”
Carterville-Herrin had a great chance with 8:30 left on a series of give-and-go’s between Audri strothmann and Karli Mann in front of Terrier goalkeeper Ella Summerlin that for 20 seconds went from the left to the right and back to left before the Terrier defender finally got control of the ball and ended the threat.
“It got pretty intense in the second half because we were looking to get the second goal,” Schurz said. “We were trying to capitalize on every chance. We fought until the end and I think our girls are good at that – playing as a team and fighting together.”
With 1:53 remaining in regulation, Emma Bickel got the ball just to the left of Lions goalkeeper Sydney Stuck. She then passed the ball to Mckenna Hickey who got a shot off that Stuck barely tipped just past the right post setting up a corner kick that was ultimately unsuccessful leaving the game to remain in a tie.
The Lions took the early lead at the 11:50 mark when Rylee Davis took a pass from Strothmann and from the right side got behind the defense. Summerlin came out of the net and Davis won the race to the ball and shot into the abandoned net.
“Rylee is a sophomore, but since they didn’t get to play last year this was her first high school game and that was exciting,” Lennox said.
Carbondale’s first great scoring chance came with 15:02 remaining in the first half when Emma Bickel got behind the center defender just inside the 18 and quickly took a shot, but Stuck came out and made a face save that ricocheted to the right and out of bounds.