Girls Soccer | Carbondale scores late to tie Carterville-Herrin

Carterville-Herrin had a great chance with 8:30 left on a series of give-and-go’s between Audri strothmann and Karli Mann in front of Terrier goalkeeper Ella Summerlin that for 20 seconds went from the left to the right and back to left before the Terrier defender finally got control of the ball and ended the threat.

“It got pretty intense in the second half because we were looking to get the second goal,” Schurz said. “We were trying to capitalize on every chance. We fought until the end and I think our girls are good at that – playing as a team and fighting together.”

With 1:53 remaining in regulation, Emma Bickel got the ball just to the left of Lions goalkeeper Sydney Stuck. She then passed the ball to Mckenna Hickey who got a shot off that Stuck barely tipped just past the right post setting up a corner kick that was ultimately unsuccessful leaving the game to remain in a tie.

The Lions took the early lead at the 11:50 mark when Rylee Davis took a pass from Strothmann and from the right side got behind the defense. Summerlin came out of the net and Davis won the race to the ball and shot into the abandoned net.

“Rylee is a sophomore, but since they didn’t get to play last year this was her first high school game and that was exciting,” Lennox said.