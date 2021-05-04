Girls Soccer | Davis, Ripley and Strothmann lead Carterville-Herrin to win

“I dribbled past the last two defenders and just took a blind shot and it worked out in my favor,” Davis said.

With 2:33 remaining in the first half, Davis and Congiardo teamed up again for Davis’ third goal to up the lead to 6-0.

“Sydne crossed it from the right side near the out-of-bounds line,” Davis said. “I just happened to settle it and turned my body. I shot to the far corner where the goalie was not and it went in. This is my first hat trick in Carterville High School, but I’ve had a few before in club soccer.”

One minute and 48 seconds into the second half, Ripley scored her third goal and first hat trick of the young career to up the lead to 7-0 and trigger the mercy rule which cuts the remaining time in half.

“My sister Makayla passed it to me and I actually shot it off my non-dominant foot into the corner of the goal,” Ripley said. “That was really good for me because I usually just kick my left foot. This was my first hat trick ever. I’m real excited about it. The weather today was a little wonky, but I still had fun.”

Strothmann finished the scoring 2:19 later with 14:41 remaining the game with her second goal.

“For high school season this is my first time with two goals,” Strothmann said. “I’m a junior and we didn’t get to play last season and then freshman year I had only goal in total, so I doubled by previous number of goals.”

