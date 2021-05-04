Girls Soccer | Davis, Ripley and Strothmann lead Carterville-Herrin to win

CARTERVILLE — Sophomores Rylee Davis and Madison Ripley scored three goals each and junior Audri Strothmann scored two to lead Carterville-Herrin to an 8-0 win over Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden in a River-to-River girls soccer match Tuesday.
“Today the field was pretty rough with standing water so we didn’t know if either team would put much in,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “The girls were super excited because it was the home opener after having not played in almost two years after missing last season plus it’s the first conference game they’ve ever been able to play. You could see the energy and they exploded for it.”
Despite the game having been played in a constant rain from the beginning to the end, the Lady Lions exploded for a season-high eight goals falling one goal short of the team record set on April 3rd, 2018 in a 9-0 win over Centralia.
“Rylee and Madison are sophomores, but it can be seen as their freshmen year because it’s their first season playing prep soccer,” Lennox said.
Carterville-Herrin improved to 1-0-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference after opening the season with a 1-1 tie last week at Carbondale. Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden dropped to 1-2 and 1-1 in the conference standings.
“The conditions were bad,” Strothmann said. “My shoes are sopping wet and everything’s heavy, so you have to push through that. And then there are spots on the field where the ball completely stops because there’s so much water. Our field is not great in general, so with the bumps and all of the water a lot of the times the ball is slowed down, so you have to check back to get to it.”
Strothmann scored the game-winning goal 10 minutes into the game on a shot from the left side assisted by Madison Poshard.
“I was played in by Madison and I dribbled in and I scored – It’s always exciting to get the first one,” Strothmann said. “That game opener is a big part of the game because that gets the game going.”
Ripley made it 2-0 off the third of three straight corner kicks by Poshard 3:16 later. It then took less than five minutes for Ripley to score her second goal. The play started with a Strothmann pass.
“I did one off a corner kick and the second one was we came up from the midfield and Audri passed it to and I went around the goalie and I guess I got it in,” Ripley said.
With 18 minutes remaining in the first half, Davis scored a natural hat trick of three straight goals with her first goal of the game and her second of the season to make it 4-0 when she tried to pass the ball from the right side.
“It was right after I just gone in,” Davis said. “I saw the breakaway and saw my opportunity to get the ball to her. Honestly I was looking for a cross, but it just happened to go in right above the goalie’s hands.”
The game bogged down for the next 11 minutes as the rain picked up when Davis took a long pass from Sydne Congiardo and scored.
“I dribbled past the last two defenders and just took a blind shot and it worked out in my favor,” Davis said.
With 2:33 remaining in the first half, Davis and Congiardo teamed up again for Davis’ third goal to up the lead to 6-0.
“Sydne crossed it from the right side near the out-of-bounds line,” Davis said. “I just happened to settle it and turned my body. I shot to the far corner where the goalie was not and it went in. This is my first hat trick in Carterville High School, but I’ve had a few before in club soccer.”
One minute and 48 seconds into the second half, Ripley scored her third goal and first hat trick of the young career to up the lead to 7-0 and trigger the mercy rule which cuts the remaining time in half.
“My sister Makayla passed it to me and I actually shot it off my non-dominant foot into the corner of the goal,” Ripley said. “That was really good for me because I usually just kick my left foot. This was my first hat trick ever. I’m real excited about it. The weather today was a little wonky, but I still had fun.”
Strothmann finished the scoring 2:19 later with 14:41 remaining the game with her second goal.
“For high school season this is my first time with two goals,” Strothmann said. “I’m a junior and we didn’t get to play last season and then freshman year I had only goal in total, so I doubled by previous number of goals.”