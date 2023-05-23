MARION — Triad scored three goals in the first six and a half minutes to take a 5-0 lead at the half and eventually beat Marion, 7-0, in the Class 2A Marion Girls Soccer Sectional semifinal played at Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday.

“They are awesome,” said Marion coach Jaime Clark. “It’s hard to play the defending state champs. They have just numbers and numbers coming in. We were down quick, but I thought our girls battled. In the second half we told them to come out with their heads held high and play with pride and they sure did to make it through 80 minutes instead of getting short-gamed early. You have to play the best to be the best and maybe someday we’ll catch up to them.”

Triad (14-7-3) advanced to Friday’s sectional championship game and will play Waterloo (17-4-2) who defeated Mattoon (23-3-1) by a score of 3-0. Marion finished with a 19-6-1 record. Last year Triad eliminated Marion in the sectional semifinals by the same score.

“From the opening whistle I felt our girls came out confident and played the style of soccer we like to play,” said Triad coach Matt Bettlach. “They passed it and moved it and had a couple great finishes from outside the box and a couple great crosses from the outside. I was very pleased with the 80 minutes the girls put forward.”

The Wildcats were without their leading scorer senior Malia Roye, who scored both goals, including the game-winner with 37.1 seconds left, in the 2-1 win over Carbondale in the regional championship game, because of a season-ending shoulder injury she suffered in the first half.

The Knights drew first blood three minutes and 13 seconds in. Freshman Laney Harshany scored off a back pass from Alina Ayran. Three minutes later, senior Abigail Schaft scored her sixth goal off a crossing pass from senior Karen Speer to up the lead to 2-0.

With 19:45 left, sophomore Emma Correale hit Gabbie Wood with a perfect lead pass just behind the last defender and despite Marion goalkeeker Sofia Wallace getting a hand on the shot the ball continued to roll into the net for the senior’s 11th goal.

Senior Jackie Barkus upped the lead to 4-0 with 7:18 remaining on a great individual effort, sidestepping a defender outside the box before beating Wallace to her left on a low shot for her sixth goal.

Senior Caty Burton beat Wallace to the ball on the right side of the box and easily slid the ball into the net to score her 14th goal with 5:45 left to make it 5-0.

After Marion’s Morgan Isaacs got the Wildcats’ first shot on goal with 22:12 remaining in the game, freshman London Looby scored from a pass by Correale to up the score to 6-0. Looby scored again off a corner kick with 1:40 left in the game for her 13th goal of the season.

In addition to Roye, who wasn’t able to play, it was the final game for Haylee Lambert, Gabby Shrum, Sophie Shrum, Abby Surburg and Emilee Colp.

“Even though we didn’t play as many games as we normally do, I think this was one of our best overall teams that we’ve had,” Clark said. “There were lots of tears there with our six seniors playing for the last time. Those seniors have great character. What we were telling them is soccer translates into life and how you want to go out is how you will do in life. I guarantee you that our seniors are going to be successful.”