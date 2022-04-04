Girls Soccer | Marion rolls to win over Centralia

MARION — With nine goals from six different players, the Marion High School girls soccer team rolled to a 9-0 win over Centralia in a South Seven Conference match Monday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Marion, which dominated possession from start to finish, is now 9-0 overall this season and 2-0 in the South Seven.

Haylee Lambert scored a hat trick in the first half with three close range shots from near perfect center in front of the goal. Lambert’s first goal came in the fourth minute off an assist from Margaux Bruce, while the second was about three minutes later off a pass from Kyra Graham.

After close misses from Abby Surburg, Lily Garrett and Bruce, connecting passes from Gabby Shrum and Lambert to Surburg resulted in the third goal at the 24:17 mark of the first half.

“What I really liked is that everyone was unselfish,” said Marion coach Jaime Clark. “They were really trying to combine and streak some passes together. The goal of the day was to see how many passes we could streak together to score a goal and they really did a good job of being unselfish.

“They didn’t care who scored and I think that’s why you saw so many different people score.”

Lambert’s third goal came less than a minute after Surburg’s and was assisted by Morgan Isaacs, who then began her own string of bad luck with some near misses.

But the Marion lead was upped to 5-0 with just under 10 minutes left in the half when Isaacs dropped a pass to Bruce for her lone goal.

“They were all moving well off the ball today and those combinations often come back through the middle,” Clark said. “When they had so many defenders in the box, our midfield was open and getting shots.”

Centralia’s best chance to score came in the final seconds of the first half, but Malia Roye sprinted to prevent a breakaway and then Surburg blocked a corner kick pass just before time expired.

Surburg netted her second goal with a long shot from the left side at the 27:59 mark of the second half, then Isaacs joined the scorer’s list on a pass from Bruce.

After evoking several groans with a handful of unlucky misses, Isaac’s goal drew the biggest cheer of the night and also cut the remaining time in half down to just over 10 minutes.

“She had played really well and had a lot of shots on goal,” Clark said. “Their keeper did an amazing job actually. She had quite a few saves that were tough.”

Marion also got goals from Graham and defensive specialist Sophie Shrum in the final 10 minutes.

The Lady Wildcats play again at home at 6 p.m. Wednesday night against Poplar Bluff (Mo.).

