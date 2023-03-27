MARION — Despite being four players down, the Marion girls soccer team held Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden to just one shot that came with less than nine minutes left to hand the other Wildcats its first loss of the season, 7-0, in a non-conference game Monday night on Wildcat Field.

“The really amazing thing was we were suffering from some key injuries, so people were playing all different positions tonight,” said Marion coach Jaime Clark. “I thought they did a really good job combining through the middle of the field connecting our passes. We had a lot of really dangerous opportunities where we kicked to the goalie as well, so the way the were passing and combining was really awesome considering they were out of position.”

Marion improved to 5-1 on season with its fourth win in a row despite missing its leading scorer Haylee Lambert along with Emilee Colp and Emilee Pritchard. Anna-Jonesboro dropped to 3-1.

“Sophomore forward/midfielder Kyra Graham came in to replace Lambert in the middle and did an amazing job,” Clark said. “Her and Morgan Isaacs combined for a lot of dangerous opportunities in the middle, which was really nice to see Kyra able to step in.”

Marion got on the board first on two goals 8 minutes apart by senior forward/midfielder Malia Roye. The first came at the 11:17 mark on an easy goal from a pass by Abby Surburg that Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden junior goalkeeper Hannah Webb got lost in the sunfield.

The second was off a pass from the right side from Isaacs to Roye in front of the net and she buried the ball in the right corner in the first half for her third goal of the season.

Graham upped the lead to 3-0 on a rush up the middle and then scored on a blast past Webb into the left side of the net for an unassisted goal.

A minute later, senior midfielder Surburg took a pass from Isaacs and scored for her third goal of the young season.

It took another 66 seconds for Marion to score its third goal in a span of 3:09. Carlie Shafer's upped the lead to 5-0 with 3:53 left in the first half off an assist from Isaacs. It was her fourth goal of the season.

The first half ended with Marion leading 5-0. Marion held A-J to two corner kicks and no shots on goal while Marion finished the first 40 minutes with 11 shots on goal and seven corner kicks.

Marion had three good chances to score in the first 11 minutes of the second half. Roye had a chance for the hat trick at the 8:18 mark from the left side, but she came in a bit too far and hit the left post.

The second came one minute and 10 seconds later when Isaacs set up Shafer on the right side, but Webb came out and collided with Shafer before she could possess the ball.

Surburg had two chances, but both times Webb made the save. Graham followed less than two minutes later with a shot from the right side, but this time got the ball past Webb with 22:57 remaining in the game for her second goal of the game and fourth of the season off an assist by Roye.

Roye then made a rush down the left side and passed to Isaacs in the middle for a goal to up the lead to 7-0 with 22:24 left.

Anna-Jonesboro finally got its first shot on goal with 8:29 remaining on a good scoring chance by Riley Cruse that Marion goalkeeper Sofia Wallace made the save on.

“Wallace has only given up two goals all year and I think our defense does a good job of keeping the ball away from her, too,” Clark said. “Sophie Shrum does a good job directing the backline no matter who is next to her. From the goalie on up they were communicating because we had to do because everyone was moved around today.”