Girls Soccer | Murphysboro comes back to defeat Carterville-Herrin

MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro scored two goals in the last 22 minutes to beat Carterville-Herrin, 2-1, in the battle for first place in the River-to-River Conference on the turf of “Doc” Bencini Field Tuesday evening.

“Even though they scored first we decided we weren’t going to lose today,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “So we had to make two switches in the personnel to put different types of pressure on them and forced a goal to tie it. Bela Cerrato’s goal was fantastic. She is a right footed player, but she took a left-footed shot from 30-yards out over the goalie’s head. It was pretty special. And then we moved people back around and our girls picked it up.”

The defending champion Red Devils (8-6-1) remain undefeated in the conference with a 6-0-1 record to take over first place all by itself while the Lady Lions drop to 4-1-1 in the conference and 6-5-1 overall.

“This is a season where I don’t have a predominate scorer I have a team that works together to score and it was really evident today,” Lydy said. “So we are still undefeated in conference from the time we started this program. We’ve never lost a game since the conference began its championship series last season when we went 9-0-1 to win the first title. We have a young team that has struggled, but we’ve grown a lot and they played their hearts out today.”

The Red Devils have three conference games left on their schedule against Anna-Jonesboro, Massac County and Harrisburg, all of which they have already beaten.

Carterville-Herrin has four games left against Massac County and Anna-Jonesboro at home and then Harrisburg and Pinckneyville on the road, all teams they have also already beat.

“Both halves we were really combining and holding the ball and working it down the field, but we just couldn’t get that final pass or that final strike at the end,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “We were a little bit unlucky on both ends of the field today. It was a great game. Murphysboro played hard as they always do and it probably could have went either way.”

With 8:17 remaining, Brynn Decker scored on a rebound of her own shot to break the tie and give her Red Devils the lead. For the freshman, it was her fourth goal of the season.

“Megan (McNitt) passed it to me in the middle of the field and I went to shoot it and it bounced off the goalkeeper, so I followed up and shot it in,” Decker said. “I actually thought the shot was going out, but I followed it just in case. After that we played a really good game to keep them from scoring again.”

Murphysboro tied the game with 21:30 remaining on a goal by Cerrato. The play started with an Alexis Blevins throw in from the east sideline that went to McNitt, who back-passed the ball to Cerrato. The senior’s shot went off the fingertips of Lady Lions goalkeeper Sydney Stuck just under the crossbar for her second goal of the season.

“I almost scored in the first half from about the 30, but it hit the goal post, but I knew I was on, so in the second half just had to do it again,” Cerrato said. “So as soon as I got the ball this time I hit it with my left foot and I knew it was going in with the only way it wasn’t going in was if the keeper bumped it out. I tried to loft it over the top of her like a drop ball and I really thought he was going to punch it out at first, but as soon as she hit it with her fingers I knew it was going in because it had a front spin on it.”

The Lady Lions almost caught a break with 15:52 remaining a ball went corkscrewing in front of the Red Devils net and almost got past a couple of defenders and goalkeeper Bailey Summers, but at the last second one of the defenders was able to get enough of the ball to clear it.

Murphysboro missed a great chance 2:14 later when McNitt sent Annie Decker on a open run down the left side and her shot hit the right post and came right back out to Blevins a few feet from the open net, but her shot curved past the post wide right.

After a scoreless first half Carterville-Herrin scored the first goal of the game on a rebound shot by Madison Ripley after Audri Strothmann’s shot from the left side of the box ricocheted off the crossbar right to Ripley on the right side for her second goal of the season.

“At first we got our heads down after they scored, but Annie (Decker) our other captain told us to get our heads up, so after that we had our defense close in, narrow it down in the midfield and we shut them down for there,” Cerrato said.

