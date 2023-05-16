COLUMBIA — For 40 minutes, Murphysboro’s girls soccer team did what it had to do in order to give itself the best possible chance of upsetting Belleville Althoff in the Class 1A Columbia Sectional.

It played patiently, waiting for counterattacks while securing its end of the field with a defense that gave up just 13 goals in its first 24 matches.

But the Red Devils’ bid for a history-making win came up shy as Clare Nash and Emma Tell scored in the second half for a 2-0 decision that ended their season at 19-4-2.

“The girls played out of their minds,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “So much heart.”

Lydy said his team made an adjustment early after figuring out that the Crusaders (17-7-3) possessed more speed. It wasn’t quite parking the bus, as the soccer bromide goes, but it was the next closest thing.

Defense was definitely the first priority and it worked. Although Althoff probably had a 3-1 advantage in possession, it generated only one truly dangerous chance off a scramble in the box that was erased when it fouled.

However, the Red Devils started the second half in the worst possible manner. They had a chance to clear the ball out of the box but couldn’t get it accomplished. Eventually, Nash controlled it at point-blank range and made no mistake.

Just 43 seconds into the half, Murphysboro was playing from behind.

“I’ll take the blame for that,” Lydy said. “I’m not sure the girls were as ready as they could have been coming out. To be honest, switching the field and coming out on the other end does play a role. You can’t yell down the field and give them suggestions.”

The Red Devils maintained a defensive shape for most of the next 25 minutes and found chances to attack. When Althoff’s goalie and a Murphysboro player collided and left freshman Nahima Mateo with the ball and an open net in the 56th minute, a tie appeared imminent. But a shot from outside the box slid just left of the frame.

There was another good opportunity in the 67th minute when star freshman Izzy Doerr, who pumped in 39 goals this year, set up a teammate at the top of the box with a nice crossing pass from left to right. But the shot squirted off to the right.

Not converting was essentially a death knell. Tell basically ended the Red Devils’ realistic hopes of at least forcing overtime by drilling a free kick home from 35 yards in the 68th minute.

“It really could have been a 2-2 game,” Lydy said.

The result aside, there seems to be real hope that sooner instead of later, Murphysboro might be good enough to beat metro-east teams in a sectional. It played seven freshmen in this one, including its top three defenders.

Lydy said the Red Devils should return 10 of their 11 starters from this game next year.

“It’s very important that we get to this level so that when we do practices and hard games, they understand why we’re doing it,” he said. “When we get to these level of games, we’re used to it. We won 19 games and we won a regional for the first time.

“We had the second-leading scorer among freshmen in the state at all levels and we played half the season with five starters out. We gave up 15 goals and scored 115. That’s pretty good.”

Althoff advanced to Friday’s sectional final against either Father McGivney or Freeburg.