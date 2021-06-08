Girls Soccer | Murphysboro falls to Columbia in sectional semifinal

MURPHYSBORO — The Murphysboro Red Devils' season ended in the semifinals of the Pinckneyville Class 1A girls soccer sectionals Tuesday at “Doc” Bencini Field with a 7-0 loss to Columbia.

"My girls played their hearts out, but it was a tough game,” said Murphysboro coach Mike Lydy. “They scored five goals on set plays and we knew they were going to be dangerous on set plays because they can throw long throw-ins and we just didn’t clear the ball. I give it to them. That was the difference in the game. They are a very well coached team. They possess the ball well and they are fast."

Murphysboro came into the game undefeated and the top seed in the Pinckneyville sub-sectional B having given up just one goal all season. The Red Devils finish the season with a 13-1-1 record.

“We are a very young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing and we’re just going to get better,” Lydy said.

Columbia (12-6) advances to the sectional championship game against the top seed of the sub-sectional A Belleville Althoff, which beat Pinckneyville, 10-0, in the other semifinal Tuesday.

