Girls Soccer | Pinckneyville makes history in regional win over Harrisburg

PINCKNEYVILLE — In a steady rain, the Pinckneyville girls soccer team made history Tuesday with its first postseason win in program history after beating Harrisburg, 8-0, in the opening round of the Pinckneyville Class 1A Sectional.

“I thought our girls played good in the rain,” said Pinckneyville coach Jay Ray. “I told them we had to go through the ball hard because it was going to be slick and the ball was going to do a lot of skipping and it did. It feels good to get that monkey off the back to win the first game ever out of Pinckneyville, so that was nice. The girls really wanted it, so they were ready. You can tell they were excited.”

Third seed Pinckneyville (6-8) will next play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Metropolis Soccer Complex against second seed Massac County (5-7-2). The teams have played twice with Massac County winning the first game, 3-1, and Pinckneyville the rematch, 2-1, 19 days later.

“The Massac game is going to be rough,” Ray said. “We’ve had two good games between us and we won the last one. This one here is going to be a little rougher than the first two.”

The Lady Panthers out-shot the Lady Bulldogs 12-0 in the first half and 18-0 for the game. Junior Madison Geffers and sophomore Jillian Shaneyfelt split the goaltending duties to post the shutout.