CARBONDALE — Despite giving up just one shot on goal, the Carbondale girls soccer team saw its four-game win streak snapped on the turf of Frank Bleyer Field on Monday by Poplar Bluff, 1-0, in a non-conference game.

“Offensively we’ve been pretty solid this season, but it starts with the warmup and I felt like we were off and there wasn’t a lot of movement,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “I just felt we looked like we were flat. It’s easy to be that way after coming off a conference rivalry win over Marion. In the big scheme of things this game is easy to look past, and when you do that you can easily walk away with a loss like we did tonight. There should have been a much better effort all over the field, but we just didn’t have it tonight.”

Carbondale dropped to 5-2 on the season while Poplar Bluff improved to 2-3-1.

“We’re almost at .500, so we’re going to keep working,” said Poplar Bluff coach Rusty Crafton. “Mckenna Hickey is one of their top players up top, so we man-marked her to force her back from the ball and we eliminated her out of the game.”

The first shot came at 11:11 and that turned out to be the only shot on goal by the Lady Mules. It was also the only goal of the game on Olvia Carda’s third goal of the season.

“One shot, one goal and if thats what it takes to win we’ll go with it,” Crafton said. “Carda’s goal came from the ball bouncing around in front of her and her finally getting possession with only the keeper between her and the goal.”

The Terriers finished with nine official shots on goal, but none of them were close to being an excellent scoring chance with Poplar Bluff's goalkeeper able to make the save on each one. In addition, the Terriers had at least five passes that could have been excellent scoring chances, but just missed connecting.

“Their only shot we didn’t mark up very good and we watched that ball come in,” Davis said. “Lack of communication on the defensive side. We dropped the ball tonight.”

Defensively, Poplar Bluff did a good job of clogging the Terriers passing lanes resulting in six shots on goal in the final 27 minutes of the first half with majority being weak shots. The only semi-good scoring chances came with 27:09 left when Emma Bickel got free for a pass down the middle, but Larkins got to the ball first.

After the Lady Mules kept possession in the Carbondale zone for the first three minutes of the second half with only one decent scoring chance, the Terriers turned the possession around and had four good chances in the four minutes, but only Hickey's was on goal and the other three were shot over the crossbar.

The Terriers just missed connecting on two good scoring chances in a two-minute span with 18 minutes left. The first came when Norah Pease tried to connect with Emma Bickel in front of Larkins, but the pass was a foot too long. The second Bickel got free in front of Larkins again, but the goalkeeper came out and stole the ball off her foot.

With 15:47 left, Bickel again got open in the front of the net, but Larkins made the save on her point-blank shot. Julia Oberg saw Bickel streaking down the left sideline and her pass to the middle again just missed connecting five-feet in front of Larkins.

Pease had a good chance with 6:47 left to send the game into overtime, but her shot from in front of the net was stopped by Larkins.

With 2:45 remaining, the game was halted for a few minutes because Poplar Bluff sophomore Lindsay Weaver was injured in front of the Lady Mules net. When play resumed, the Terriers could only manage a corner kick from the left side with 33 seconds left.

Pease took the kick and it sailed over Larkins and through the goalie box to the other side allowing the Lady Mules to run out the clock.