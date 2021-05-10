Girls Soccer | Schurz returns to lead Carbondale over Pinckneyville

CARBONDALE — After taking Saturday’s game at Anna off to run track in Palatine, Anna Schurz returned to the Carbondale lineup Monday against Pinckneyville and scored her first hat trick of the season to lead the Terriers to a 7-0 win in a non-conference girls soccer game at the Fralish Soccer Complex.
“I ran the two-mile on Saturday, so I was kind of tired coming into the game today, but I’m used to doing more than one sport at time,” Schurz said. “It’s fun doing it. I just go out and do what I love to do.”
The win was the fifth in a row for the Terriers to up its record to 7-1-1 while the loss was the third in a row for Pinckneyville dropping the Lady Panthers to 1-5.
“The girls have been playing really well,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “They have been doing a really good job of being unselfish. That’s a huge characteristic this team has. They get excited when they are able to combine and find a way to feed each other balls and finish them. It’s been a good to group to watch.”
The Terriers out-shot the Lady Panthers 14-0 in the first half and 5-0 in the second half for senior goalkeeper Ella Summerlin’s fifth shutout of the season.
“We’re a young team and tonight we were also short-handed, which forced to me put Lily Britt in goal and I thought she did a great job,” said Pinckneyville coach Jay Ray. “The second half we at least came out with some intensity – the first half we didn’t, so they won every ball. We’re still in a learning process with all the girls that are new.”
Schurz scored a natural hat trick in a span of 12:02 minutes at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second scoring her first two goals in the last 10:01 minutes to give the Terriers a 5-0 lead and scoring her third at the 2:01 mark of the second to give her 10 goals on the season.
Leading 3-0, Schurz got possession of the ball in the front of the net to score her first goal.
“I one-twoed with Daphne Johnson,” Schurz said. “There was a defender in front of me and I snuck around her and hit it in.”
Two minutes and 11 seconds later, Schurz scored on her own rebound with 7:50 remaining in the first half.
“We had a really good turnover from their free kick and Emma Bickel played a beautiful through ball,” Schurz said.
In the first 1:15 of the second half, the Terriers had already two good scoring chances by Mckenna Hickey and Bickel that Britt made saves on.
“It was really weird,” Schurz said. “It came across and the goalie was very aggressive, so she came out and it came off her hand. I just reacted quickly and I just hit it in.”
With 33:07 remaining, the Terriers forced a corner kick that was taken by Norah Pease in the right corner. Hickey blasted it past Britt for her second goal of the game and 13th of the season to trigger the mercy rule cutting the remaining time in half to 16:30.
“I was standing at the edge of the 18 like a relief valve in case the popped out,” Hickey said. “It came off Emma’s foot right back to me and I lined up and struck it. It was a wide open shot that went right off the goalie’s hands.”
Carbondale scored first at the 4:01 mark on a breakaway goal by Bickel off a pass from Hickey from just inside the center stripe.
“I got played a really great ball by Mckenna,” Bickel said. “I took a couple touches and the goalie came out a little too quickly and I just kind of tapped it right behind her.”
Bickel her second goal and team-leading 15th of the season with 21:36 remaining in the half on a great given-and-go with Hickey that saw Hickey tapping the ball over to Bickel in front of the net and Bickel tipping it past Britt.
“I got a little too much of a touch and she came out and I just happened to tap it perfectly so I could go right around her and put it in the goal,” Bickel said.