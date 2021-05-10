Girls Soccer | Schurz returns to lead Carbondale over Pinckneyville

CARBONDALE — After taking Saturday’s game at Anna off to run track in Palatine, Anna Schurz returned to the Carbondale lineup Monday against Pinckneyville and scored her first hat trick of the season to lead the Terriers to a 7-0 win in a non-conference girls soccer game at the Fralish Soccer Complex.

“I ran the two-mile on Saturday, so I was kind of tired coming into the game today, but I’m used to doing more than one sport at time,” Schurz said. “It’s fun doing it. I just go out and do what I love to do.”

The win was the fifth in a row for the Terriers to up its record to 7-1-1 while the loss was the third in a row for Pinckneyville dropping the Lady Panthers to 1-5.

“The girls have been playing really well,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “They have been doing a really good job of being unselfish. That’s a huge characteristic this team has. They get excited when they are able to combine and find a way to feed each other balls and finish them. It’s been a good to group to watch.”

The Terriers out-shot the Lady Panthers 14-0 in the first half and 5-0 in the second half for senior goalkeeper Ella Summerlin’s fifth shutout of the season.