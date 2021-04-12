Girls Soccer | Season Preview: Teams ready for chance at state

Next week the high school girls soccer season starts a little later than normal, but unlike their male counterparts, who will end the season without a state championship series, the girls season will finish with a chance to win a state title.
The regular season will run six weeks followed by the regionals beginning May 31, the sectionals June 8-12, Super-Sectionals on June 14-15 and the state finals June 18-19.
Last season would have been Carbondale coach Ortez Davis’ ninth year at the helm of the Terriers with four regional titles to his credit. The Terrier alumni will have a young squad that has only three seniors and three juniors to go with his two freshmen classes that total 11 players, including five true freshmen.
“The biggest thing is going to be the adjustment for some of them playing at this level, especially those girls who are currently sophomores who didn’t get to play last year,” Davis said.
Senior Ella Summerlin returns in goal. Senior Macey Davis returns after she was going to take last year off anyway to concentrate on his placekicking duties for the Terrier football team.
“Our backbone is going to be Ella,” Davis said. “Macey is back and I hope she will be able to make the transition back to soccer from football. It would be nice to have a senior at center mid, but after not playing for a couple years it takes some time to get comfortable with some of that stuff again, so we’ll figure out what her role is going to be.”
Junior midfielder/forward Anna Schurz and sophomores center midfielder Mckenna Hickey, defender Julia Oberg and forward Emma Bickel will be in the starting lineup after missing a key year in their varsity development.
“I think offensively we’re going to be pretty solid,” Davis said.
Marion, on the other hand, has a veteran squad back with three seniors and seven juniors leading its 23-person roster.
“We graduated 10 seniors which would have given us a ton of depth last year,” said coach Jaime Clark Verbeck. “This year we have a strong sophomore class, but I would still consider them freshmen.”
Center midfielder Haylee Lambert, forward/defender Sophie Shrum and forward/midfielder Abby Surburg would have started last year as freshmen.
Verbeck is starting her fourth season at the helm – last season not withstanding – posting a combined record of 51-20-3 in her first three seasons with two straight regional titles. The girls team has posted seven straight winning seasons.
Verbeck has experience in goal with junior Addi Wall and senior Kamryn Madinger replacing Maddie Goodley. Junior Margaux Bruce returns at forward.
“We have a lot of strength everywhere,” Verbeck said.
Murphysboro has dominated its conference schedule since its inception in 2017 having never lost a game with only one tie its first year against Massac County.
Despite having lost a majority of his firepower with the graduation of all-time leading scorer Lillie Schaldemose, who is currently a member of the SIU women’s soccer team, Coach Michael Lydy returns eight players with some playing experience.
“I will very much have a very young team, I only have four juniors and four seniors with five or six true freshmen and five or six sophomores, who lost their freshman year of experience,” Lydy said.
Lydy has three seniors in forward Maci Uffelman, midfielder Jillian Clark and defender Alyssa Werner and two juniors forward Annie Decker and midfielder Bela Cerrato to build around.
Chip Lennox begins his third year at the helm of Carterville-Herrin with six seniors and three juniors to build around.
“Not having a season last year actually put the girls program back two years when you think about it,” Lennox said. “You lost that senior leadership and those freshmen lost a year, so you only have some players who have really played two years and they’re gone.”
The seniors will man key positions with Madison Poshard up front at either center midfield or forward. Kelby Weber, Ainsley Farmer and Kelsey Jurich will man the backline with Annabelle Barnstable either outside back or at center midfield.
Junior Sydney Stuck is back in goal with juniors Audri Strothmann and Amanda Howerton at forward. Lennox plans to have sophomores Ella O’Brien at center back and Rylee Davis at forward.
The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden Wildcats are under new management with the boys coach Mark Boomer returning to bench after six-year absence. The last two seasons have been rough going 0-16 in 2019 and 1-16 in 2018.
Boomer has a balanced squad with six seniors, four juniors, four sophomores and five freshmen.
Boomer has experience with seniors Kyleigh Matuszewich and Kierston Wright at forward, seniors Celi Aragon and Karynna Carter and junior Karina Griffin in the midfield, senior Bailey Bible and junior Molly Siebert on defense and senior Evan Keller in goal as well as in the midfield.
“Up top will be pretty solid and midfield will be decent,” Boomer said. “I have two girls Keller and freshman Riley Cruz, who both like playing goal and are real good at being a field player also, so they will probably flip-flop all season.”
Carter will play center midfield when Keller is in goal. Sophomores Madelynn Eastman and Kaylee Stover at forward and midfield and three true freshmen Kaylee Hall at midfield, Payton Brust at forward and Lakelyn Carter on defense will battle for playing time.
Former Bulldog Jordan “JoJo” Baxter, who played midfield and forward on the 2013 team that won the team’s only regional title, was supposed to take over the reigns of the Harrisburg girls soccer team last season until the pandemic ruined those plans.
A year later she inherits a young team with only two seniors and three juniors to build around with the remainder of her first team comprised of six sophomores and five true freshmen.
“We are an extremely young team with only two seniors and three juniors and the rest are my two freshman classes,” Baxter said. “Even though we’re a young team I see more talent coming alive with each practice, so I’m hopeful for this season.”
Starting in goal is sophomore Emma Unthank. The strongest position is midfield with sophomores Abbie Graham and Emma Myers in the middle. Sophomore Hannah Goolsby is also a possibility at midfield or on defense as a sweeper.
“Emma had never played soccer before when she came out a year and a half ago and she blew me out of the water with goalie skills,” Baxter said. “She’s very aggressive in the goal. Back when I coached Hannah in middle school I was blown out of the water with how quickly she picked up playing sweeper and how aggressive and fast she was. She was phenomenal.”
Pinckneyville was supposed to start its first season as a varsity sport last season and will finally get on the pitch a year late with a chance to win a conference title.
Coach Jay Ray lost three key members of his first first team in forward Dakota Krone, midfielder Olivia Buza and defender Macy Epplin.
“I lost my three main seniors which were the guts of my team right up the middle,” Ray said. “This year we’ll be inexperienced. The only one I have back who has any real experience is Lily Britt. She was our leading scorer a couple years ago.”
Ray does return four seniors Britt at striker, outside midfielder Page Epplin, outside midfielder Anna Marie Pestka and defender Kassidy Lea to build his second first team around.
Ray also has four juniors in backliners Bre Schandl, Jessie Pyatt and Madison Geffers and her twin sister Lindsey Geffers in goal with sophomore Bailey Taylor on the backline.