Girls Soccer | Season Preview: Teams ready for chance at state

Next week the high school girls soccer season starts a little later than normal, but unlike their male counterparts, who will end the season without a state championship series, the girls season will finish with a chance to win a state title.

The regular season will run six weeks followed by the regionals beginning May 31, the sectionals June 8-12, Super-Sectionals on June 14-15 and the state finals June 18-19.

Last season would have been Carbondale coach Ortez Davis’ ninth year at the helm of the Terriers with four regional titles to his credit. The Terrier alumni will have a young squad that has only three seniors and three juniors to go with his two freshmen classes that total 11 players, including five true freshmen.

“The biggest thing is going to be the adjustment for some of them playing at this level, especially those girls who are currently sophomores who didn’t get to play last year,” Davis said.

Senior Ella Summerlin returns in goal. Senior Macey Davis returns after she was going to take last year off anyway to concentrate on his placekicking duties for the Terrier football team.