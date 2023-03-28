South Seven Conference

This will be the last year that Belleville Althoff will be competing in the South Seven. The Crusaders have been the class of the conference, winning six titles without suffering a loss to a conference foe since 2016 when Carbondale won the conference title.

Belleville Althoff

The Crusaders (21-6-2) are coming off their fourth straight season with 20 wins and a 1-0 loss in the Class 1A Super-Sectional to state champion Quincy Notre Dame.

“We only have four seniors and seven juniors, so we will be very young this year, but we also have a number of players who were key contributors to the 2021 state championship team and their experience should prove to be an asset this year,” said coach Skip Birdsong. “We have a strong freshman class this year and are expecting contributions from a number of them this year. ”

Birdsong returns eight starters in junior goalkeeper Anna Brewer, sophomore forward Marissa Morris, sophomore midfielder Claire Nash, senior defender Audrey Tell, senior midfielder Emma Tell, junior defender Bree Birdsong, junior defender Molly Lanter, and sophomore defender Kamryn Bugger.

The new starters are junior midfielder Tess Schmieder, sophomore forward Gabby Orlet, senior midfielder Jenna Roper and freshman defenders Elyse Myatt.

Marion

Since Jaime Clark took over the reigns of the Marion girls soccer team in 2016, the Lady Wildcats have won three regional titles and have won at least 20 games three times, but have fallen short of a sectional title and a conference title.

“We have a good group coming back with a few playing new roles and a few new role players,” Clark said. “We have a lot of strengths in the midfield and defense this year and are still a scrappy team even though we lost some of the depth I have a really good core returning."

Clark lost four starters, including one of her best players in Margaux Bruce, who led in scoring last year with 46 goals and 24 assists, along with goalkeeper Addi Wall, former Co-conference Defensive Player of the Year center back Adriana Baysinger and center midfielder Lily Garrett.

“We have a lot of talent, but it’s going to come down to confidence with Bruce gone,” Clark said. “Our numbers are down a bit, but we do have six seniors and six juniors.”

The returning starters are five seniors Haylee Lambert, Abby Surburg, Malia Roye and Gabby and Sophie Shrum, two juniors Sofia Wallace and Morgan Isaacs and sophomore Kyra Graham.

Last year Lambert was first in assists with 43 and second in scoring with 22 goals. Graham finished with 11 goals and 10 assists.

“Wallace and Roye rotation started last year,” Clark said. “Roye played defense last year, but she’ll have to play offense this year. Wallace was also on defense last year, but she’ll be our goalkeeper this year. What will change this year is more equal distribution of scoring this year with Roye moving up front. I think we’ll also see a lot scoring from our midfield between Lambert, Surburg, Isaacs and Graham.”

Sophomore forward/midfielders Carlie Shafer and Kimberly Knutzen are also expected to add to the scoring.

“Junior Mikayla Londrigan will step into a big defensive role and freshman Kara Odum, who made it to state in cross country and will be competing on the track team, will a big role replacing Garrett in the midfield,” Clark said.

Carbondale

Carbondale (13-10) is coming off a third place finish in the South Seven Conference with a 4-4 record and returns five field starters and its top two goalkeepers after losing just two seniors from last year’s team.

“We have some good speed,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “Returning as many starters as we do gives us experience, so that’s got to be strength. We hope to at least win just as many games as last year and it would be nice to win a regional title. When you lose two regional championship games (and the sectional quarterfinals in 2021 when there wasn’t a regional) by a goal each time, you walk off feeling there’s unfinished business."

Davis lost his third leading goal scorer Anna Schurz and his third goalkeeper Rawda Abdeltawab, but returns 23-goal scorer senior forward Emma Bickel, 13-goal scorer senior outside midfielder/forward Julia Oberg and his top two goalkeepers sophomore Averie Summerlin and junior Aurora Frierdich.

Offensively, Carbondale scored 77 goals, which almost doubled the national average of 44.

Senior Mckenna Hickey played defense last year, but has moved up to attacking midfield after scoring six goals and assisting on four others last year.

Defensively the Terriers were also solid, giving up just 15 goals with the national average being 27. Summerlin posted six shutouts and an 11-5 record, while Frierdich was almost perfect in spot duty between the pipes when she wasn’t playing on the defensive backline with a 5-2 record, including one shutout and three saves on penalty kicks.

Also returning on defense are sophomore Kalea Marshall at center back and junior Norah Anastasia Pease at center midfield.

“Always you want to compete for a conference championship, especially with this being the last season with Althoff being in the conference,” Davis said.

The Terriers haven’t won a conference title since 2016 finishing second in 2018 and third in 2021, 2019 and 2017.

Centralia

The Annies (4-14) are coming off a fourth place finish in the South Seven with a 2-6 record.

“We lost our starting goalie Kaylee Bierman who is now playing for Kaskaskia College and a very good foreign exchange student Lucia Pola, and even with them we were a very young team last year, and this year we have 10 varsity players returning,” said coach Lyndyn Waithe.

The returning starters are the leading goal scorer junior forward Addyson McDonal, sophomores Bailey Maas and Olivia Neudecker at outside back and two midfielders sophomore Averie Taylor and senior Blaike Knolhoff.

“Along with those returning we gained one key player via transferring schools in Brooklyn Phillips, who transferred in from Mount Vernon,” Waithe said. “Brooklyn was all conference last season and led her team in goals, so gaining her is a huge boost to the program and thus far has proven to be just that after two games.”

Mount Vernon

Robert Kennedy takes over a Mount Vernon girls’ soccer program that is coming off a 0-16-1 season and last place (0-6) in the South Seven Conference.

“I’m a brand new coach to this program and I looked at last year’s record and it was not very good, so there was nothing I wanted to keep in the back of my mind about it,” Kennedy said. “It’s a fresh team and a fresh start for everybody, so hopefully we can get the program back up to pace. Last year they have quite of few forfeits because they couldn’t get players, where I’m starting with 21. A large majority of our girls haven’t played the game and the others haven’t played at a high level. We started the second week of January with our conditioning program and a large majority of the girls attended three times a week every week until we started practice.”

Kennedy is from the Breese area where his daughter Kiersten played for Breese Mater Dei and this is first high school coaching job.

“I coached many of my daughter’s clubs and helped several of her travel teams until she went to college this year,” Kennedy said. “I reached out to Mount Vernon because the program here has suffered for many years. Most of my training is from Saint Louis Scott Gallagher.”

River-to-River Conference

Murphysboro won the first two River-to-River Conference titles, but Carterville-Herrin is right on their heels in an effort to wrestle that title away from them. None of the teams advanced out of regionals last year with Murphysboro in Class 1A and Carterville-Herrin in Class 2A both losing in the regional finale.

Murphysboro

Murphysboro (14-8-1) is coming off its second straight River-to-River Conference championship with its second straight 9-0-1 record, and its first regional championship still in its sights for the 2023 season.

“This season is to rival Belleville Althoff for winning regionals and making the sectional level,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “While I have six seniors only one of them is a starter, so I think the strength of this year’s team is my incoming freshman class to give very strong freshman, sophomore and junior classes. The freshmen class has 10 players and that’s a luxury I’ve never had. Against Carbondale last week I started five freshmen and six played.”

Lydy lost two key players off last year’s team in forward Annie Decker and center midfielder Bela Cerrato, but returns eight starters to achieve that goal.

Back are senior Bridget Bailey on defense; four juniors goalkeeper Bailey Summers, midfielder Alexis Blevins, forward Megan McNitt and defender/midfielder Kylie Martin and four sophomores defender Aubri Johnson, midfielder Genoa McCarroll, defender Bridget Bailey and midfielder Brynn Decker.

“Bridget will play for Kaskaskia next year,” Lydy said. “Genoa is captain and I’ve never had a sophomore captain before. Kylie is a major force for me. Megan has scored six goals in the first two games.”

The top freshmen are goalkeeper Nahima Mateo, defenders Lauren Lee and Jace Olson, midfielders Adyson Cunico and Ava Stuemke, and forwards Izzy Doerr and Olivia Sunny.

“Izzy Doerr has a lot of potential,” Lydy said. “Jace Olson plays center back and Adyson Cunico plays four positions and I think they are going to be spectacular players. I think Lauren Lee is a powerhouse. Nahima has never played goal before and I started her against Carbondale. It’s a learning experience.”

Carterville-Herrin Co-op

The Lady Lions (14-7-1) for the second year in a row was just behind the Red Devils with a 8-1-1 conference record.

“Our goals for the year are to compete for a conference championship and to maximize our attacking threats,” said Coach Chip Lennox. “We'll also have enough to field a JV team, so will be looking forward to getting all players more game time in competitive situations.”

Lennox lost four seniors, including all-conference goalkeeper Sydney Stuck and all-conference midfielder/forward Audri Strothmann, who scored 28 goals.

The returning players are senior all-conference forward Rylee Davis (18 goals/9 assists), team captain senior center back Ella O’Brien, senior goalkeeper/forward Hannah Tran, team captain senior outside back/midfielder Madison Ripley, team captain senior outside back/midfielder Ella Reynolds, all-conference junior Hillary Siemer (11 goals/17 assists), senior forward Olivia Hunter, junior midfielder Sydne Congiardo and sophomore midfielder Madison Shaw (8 goals/7 assists).

“We'll have two to three freshmen making an immediate impact as well this season,” Lennox said.

Anna-Jonesboro

The Lady Wildcats (10-9) are coming off a tie for third in the conference with a 5-5 record.

“We had a roster of 14 last season with no seniors and only one junior defender Madi Robinson, who will be our only senior this year, so we have a good group of girls that are very eager to play this season,” said coach Mark Boomer. “We are young, but determined to play to the best of our ability and never quit until the last whistle blows.”

The returning juniors are forward Payton Brust, goalkeeper/forward Riley Cruse, defender Lakelyn Carter, midfielder Alex Keller and goalkeeper/defender Hannah Webb.

The returning sophomores are defender/goalkeeper Savanah Smith, midfielder/forward Katelynne Heinrichs, midfielder Kenzie Stover, and defender Brooklynn Eastman.

The new juniors are midfielders Torie Ralls and Alyson Hasty. The new sophomore is forward Zoee Sadler. The freshman are defender/midfielders Alyssa Fabian and Ana Kerr.

Pinckneyville

Pinckneyville (7-11) is coming off its second straight season with seven wins, but moved up in the conference standings to a tie for third with Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden, improving from 4-6 to 5-5 (if you don’t count a win over Du Quoin because the Indians played a limited schedule that didn’t include Murphysboro).

“My defensive line is strong because I have three returning and I have a good freshman striker coming in,” said coach Jay Ray. “I’m expecting another girl, who got a little playing time as a freshman that I’m expecting to step up as a scorer. About 60% of my team has not played before, so we’re on a learning curve. They are all good athletes.”

Ray lost seven starters from his second team, but his third team will have five starters returning to make another run at climbing up the conference standings and a regional title.

The returning starters are three seniors that earned All-Conference honors last year in forward Jillian Shaneyfelt, middle midfielder Bailey Taylor and middle midfielder Madison Morgenthaler along with senior Emily Restoff at center back. Also returning is sophomore Aubrey Emmerson, who was a starter at outside back as a freshman.

Shaneyfelt led the team in goals scored with 29. Joining her up front is freshman Lia Farlow along sophomore Hannah Halsted as attacking outside midfielder. Also new in the lineup is junior center back Kris Kreger.

Harrisburg-Galatia Co-op

The Lady Bulldogs (4-15-1) are coming off a fifth place in the conference with a 2-10 record.

“With only three seniors we are still very a young team this year, but with lots of potential,” said coach Jordan Baxter. “In fact, four out the five freshmen we gained have been playing together since they were in preschool. We lost three seniors, one of which signed with Kaskaskia to continue her soccer career. The HHS girls’ soccer has come a long way with lots of improvement since I started coaching in 2019-2020 (COVID-19 season). I am extremely proud of these girls! My seniors now were the girls I started my coaching career with, so to watch them grow and improve their skills throughout the years has been fun and exciting to watch. Despite what the win-loss record looked like, I do not think that was a good indication of how much improvement the girls showed towards the end of the season. They put up a good fight each and every game with our last few games coming down to the wire; we just couldn’t finish the job.”

The top players are senior Emma Myers at center midfielder and two players from Galatia sophomores Destinee Justice (right wing) and McKayla Williams (defender).

“Emma is our playmaker,” Baxter said. “Not only is she a skilled player, but she is also a very smart player. She watches and feeds the ball to create plays as well as makes runs to create space for passes. The addition of Justice and Williams gives us a full roster of twenty excellent players. We have the talent, so now our goal is putting the talent together to work together as a team to be sync.”

Massac County

The Lady Patriots (2-12) finished in sixth place in the conference last year with a 1-9 record.

“It was a rough year coming out of COVID, so we didn't have a junior high team the previous year due to mandates and restrictions,” said coach Brock Frazier.

The returning starters are seniors fullback Grace Willis, center midfielder/wing Victoria Swafford and center midfielder Alli Hannan; juniors goalkeeper Azerette Mendoza, Clara Elliot and wing/striker Claire Seitz; and sophomores striker/center midfielder Aubry McManus and wing Kolly Wallace.

Four freshmen fullback/center midfield Allie Unzueta, strike/center midfielder Bell Hillebrand, striker/wing Jordan Forthman and fullback Olivi Schmidt have earned starting jobs.

"The fresh players matches with our returning starters have shown great potential,” Frazier said. “We are a stronger team this year for sure and look forward to this season.”

Du Quoin

Du Quoin’s first year of its girls’ soccer program ended with a 0-6 record, a 21-0 loss in the regional semifinals to Columbia and an 0-5 conference record.

Coach Trebor Mann has seven returning starters in four sophomores forward Issy Phillips, forward/outside midfielder Grace Phipps, center back Evette Lewis and outside back Abby Hill, two juniors outside back Hannah Giese and goalkeeper Dakotah Santos and senior center midfielder Lilianna Perez.

“We didn’t have any starters graduate, so pretty much everybody is returning,” Mann said. “One of our strengths is our numbers. We’ve been able to make some rotations with more legs on the bench to bring in and out. We’re a much stronger team in the second half this year. We’re also filling up our defense this year. We gave up a lot of goals and have already dropped that number this year, so our defense is really coming together.”

The second season is already a success by posting its first tie in the opening game of the season 3-3 against Trenton Wesclin at VanMeter Field. The offense has also set records with 10 goals over the first four games after scoring just five last season.

“We are ready to make strides this year and we already got our first not loss - that was a pretty big day,” Mann said.

In addition, Phillips scored the program’s first hat trick in a 5-3 loss to Pinckneyville and is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 10 games that includes seven this season.