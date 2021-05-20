Girls Soccer | Siemer, Jurich lead Carterville-Herrin to fifth straight win

ANNA — With their leading goal scorers held in check, freshman Hillary Siemer and senior Kelsey Jurich took up the slack to lead Carterville-Herrin to a 3-1 win over Anna-Jonesboro in a River-to-River girls soccer match held at the Union County Recreation Complex on Thursday.
“A road conference win -- you can’t beat that,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “Three goals early for us today and we were on goal quite a bit after that, but we couldn’t put it in.”
The Lady Lions won their fifth straight match to improve to 6-1-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference while the Lady Wildcats, coming off a 2-2 tie with Massac County, fell to 2-7-1 and 2-5-1 in the conference.
“We knew we had to fight and we did,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Mark Boomer. “The last time we played them we were down 6-0 at the half. We’re proud of them playing as well as they did against a very good team on a hot day after playing the day before.”
Siemer and Jurich came into the game with only one goal each and Siemer scored first 4:46 into the game off a pass from Amanda Howerton. The assist was the first for the junior defender.
“I just had to go through the defender and then I was pretty much wide open,” Siemer said. “I mainly shoot for like the bottom, but this time I shot it in the upper part.”
Siemer scored again 8:23 later on a nifty play started by Audri Strothmann, who is tied for the team lead in the goals scored with 10.
“The second goal was pretty much the same,” Siemer said. “I got a good pass and had to make a move around the girl and was wide open with the ball on the ground,” Siemer said.
With 23:32 remaining in the first half, Strothmann set up Jurich in front of the net for the goal to up the lead to 3-0 and that was the score at the half. For the junior, the two assists upped her team-leading total to 11.
“It was just a really great cross from Audri and I was just right place right time and knocked it in,” Jurich said. “I’m a senior this year, so it’s going to be sad to say goodbye to the team. I’m just trying to get all the minutes I can get and I’m really happy to be out here.”
In the first half, Carterville-Herrin out-shot Anna-Jonesboro 8-0 and forced seven corner kicks to none for the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Lions and junior goalkeeper Sydney Stuck lost their bid for its fourth straight shutout when Carterville-Herrin was called for a foul in the box with 19:49 left. Senior Karynna Carter scored on the penalty kick for her third goal of the season and her second penalty kick goal this season.
“She struck it really well and Sydney did well to almost get a hand on it, so it was a pretty exciting penalty kick,” Lennox said.
In the second half, Carterville-Herrin held Anna-Jonesboro to just the one shot on the penalty kick while the Lady Wildcats freshman goalkeeper Riley Cruse stopped all five of the Lady Lions shots on goal. The Lady Lions also had four more corner kicks for a game total of 11.
“It would be nice to convert some of those corner kicks definitely,” Lennox said. “However we’re getting them and that’s a good thing.”