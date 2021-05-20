Girls Soccer | Siemer, Jurich lead Carterville-Herrin to fifth straight win

Siemer scored again 8:23 later on a nifty play started by Audri Strothmann, who is tied for the team lead in the goals scored with 10.

“The second goal was pretty much the same,” Siemer said. “I got a good pass and had to make a move around the girl and was wide open with the ball on the ground,” Siemer said.

With 23:32 remaining in the first half, Strothmann set up Jurich in front of the net for the goal to up the lead to 3-0 and that was the score at the half. For the junior, the two assists upped her team-leading total to 11.

“It was just a really great cross from Audri and I was just right place right time and knocked it in,” Jurich said. “I’m a senior this year, so it’s going to be sad to say goodbye to the team. I’m just trying to get all the minutes I can get and I’m really happy to be out here.”

In the first half, Carterville-Herrin out-shot Anna-Jonesboro 8-0 and forced seven corner kicks to none for the Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Lions and junior goalkeeper Sydney Stuck lost their bid for its fourth straight shutout when Carterville-Herrin was called for a foul in the box with 19:49 left. Senior Karynna Carter scored on the penalty kick for her third goal of the season and her second penalty kick goal this season.