Girls Tennis | Carbondale captures sectional championship

HERRIN — Make it two straight sectional titles for the Carbondale High School girls tennis team as the Terriers notched 24 points in the team standings on Saturday to outpace Benton's 17 at the two-day Herrin Sectional.

Mount Carmel was third with 15 points. Carmi was fourth with 14 followed by Waterloo-10, Marion-8, Herrin-8 and Fairfield-0. Vienna-Goreville and Waterloo Gibault did not field complete teams.

Qualifying for state for Carbondale were sophomore Skylar Moore with a first-place finish in singles play and the doubles team of senior Jessie Harper and freshman Eislee Moore, which also placed first overall.

"I am so thrilled with our team's play today," said Terriers head coach Mike Butler. "Our doubles team went out and won it in three sets over Benton despite the fact we were seeded fourth. That's the second year in a row a doubles team of ours has placed first with a lower seed."

Butler said he is running out of adjectives to describe the play of Skylar Moore, whose sectional win is her second straight.

"She has a chance to win it all four years," the coach gushed. "Skylar has now won 15 straight matches and is 26-4 overall. She was never really contested today. She played very well yet again."

Moore said winning the sectional tournament "means a lot" to her and that she is really looking forward to the state meet, her first appearance.

"I'm trusting my shots more and I'm staying out of my head," Moore said. "I'm also very proud of Jessie and my sister, Eislee, for qualifying in the doubles match. State should be a lot of fun for us and a good learning experience."

Other singles players qualifying for state were: senior Margaux Bruce of Marion; senior Taylor Moore of Benton; and junior Kailey Walter of Waterloo.

Bruce said she was "happy" with her effort at the sectional.

"I'm pretty proud of myself. I thought I played well. The girl from Carbondale (Skylar Moore) is a really good player. Three of my five losses this fall have been to her."

Bruce added that she is "excited" about returning to state, having also qualified as a sophomore. Had there been a state competition last year, she would have qualified then, too.

"I'm more experienced and more confident in my game now. I'm a much stronger player than I was two years ago."

Marion head coach Carrie Watson said Bruce "has matured so much as a player since her freshman year" and can never be counted out from winning some matches at the state level.

"I always tell the girls that the racket's in their hands," Watson said. "Margaux's had a great career at Marion. She was a big part of us winning the sectional her freshman and sophomore years, as well as the school's first conference championship in 2019. She qualified for state two years ago, as well as last year. She has helped make me a better coach. I have enjoyed coaching her so much."

Benton senior Taylor Moore said it was "pretty important" to her to qualify for state for a third straight year.

"I played my hardest today and third place was the outcome, but the competition was really good. I had beaten Skylar once, but she beat me twice, including today."

Taylor Moore said the fact she is a more experienced player should help her when competing at state.

"I played a lot more matches this fall than what I played as a sophomore when I qualified," she said. "My game has developed, too. I'm really glad to be going back as a senior."

Benton head coach Alyssa Mitchell described Moore as "very competitive" and pointed out that the senior deserves to make another run at state.

"Taylor has such a beautiful forehand and backhand, and her serving has gotten much better. She has worked hard on her technique. I am excited about her going back to state."

Mitchell is also pleased with her doubles team of senior Madison Kreiner and sophomore Adri Tonn. Saturday's second-place finish is where the duo finished a year ago.

"I was hoping they might find a way to win it this year, but they did play very well. The Carbondale girls (Harper and Eislee Moore) were just a little better. I can't say I'm not pleased with our effort today."

Other doubles teams qualifying for state besides Carbondale and Benton were seniors Camryn Strine and Maleah Armstrong of Mount Carmel and seniors Kaeli Burchfield and Liberty Smith of Carmi White County.

Following is a breakdown of the matches involving those players that qualified for state from the Herrin Sectional:

SINGLES

Skylar Moore opened with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Katie Williams of Waterloo. She followed up with another 6-0, 6-0 blanking of Sarah Laws of Mount Carmel. She then bested Taylor Moore of Benton in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-2, and finally earned a 6-4, 6-1 win over Margaux Bruce of Marion.

Bruce opened with a shutout of Elizabeth Hefner of Mount Carmel, 6-0, 6-0 and then handled Johanna Smith of Carmi, 6-1, 6-1. She rolled past Kailey Walter of Waterloo, 6-0, 6-1 in the semis and then fell to Skylar Moore in the finals.

Taylor Moore opened with a win over Rylan Gulley of Marion, 6-0, 6-1 and then beat Keirsten Killman of Herrin, by the same scores before losing to Skylar Moore in the semis. She was then awarded a default win in the third-place match when Walter was unable to play due to an injury.

Walter opened with a shutout win over Maddie Foster of Fairfield, 6-0, 6-0 and then beat Longmei Ge of Carbondale, 6-4, 6-4 before losing to Bruce in the semifinals and defaulting in the third-place match.

DOUBLES

The tandem of Harper and Eislee Moore opened with a win over Gracie Connor and Hope Ziegler of Marion, 6-2, 6-4. They followed up with a victory over Teagan Nodorft and Rylee Ivers of Waterloo, 6-4, 6-1. They then edged out Kaeli Burchfield and Liberty Smith of Carmi, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the semifinals. In the finals, they defeated Kreiner-Tonn, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Kreiner-Tonn opened with a win over Kaitlyn Warden and Lilly Prather of Waterloo, 6-1, 6-0 and followed up with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Kendall Rooney and Megan Healy of Carmi. They beat Camryn Strine and Maleah Armstrong of Mount Carmel in the semis before falling to the Terriers in the finals.

Strine and Armstrong opened with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Emma Shick and Emily Fulk of Carbondale and then bested Presli Karnes and Jersey Summers of Herrin, 7-6 (5), 6-3. In the semis, they fell to Kreiner-Tonn of Benton and then won the third-place match over Burchfield-Smith, 7-6, 6-3.

Burchfield and Smith opened with a win over Hope Lane and Kami McWilliams of Mount Carmel, 6-0, 6-2 before falling to Harper-Moore and Strine-Armstrong.

