Girls Tennis | Carbondale gets win over Marion

MARION — Carbondale came away with a road victory against rival Marion with a clean sweep in single and double competitions to move to a 5-1 record on the season and a 2-0 conference record in the South Seven.
Carbondale was handed its first loss of the season Monday when the team traveled to Benton, which only made Tuesday’s matchup that much more important for head coach Mike Butler.
“Benton is a very good team with two absolute superstars and we didn’t play our best tennis at the lower levels yesterday,” said Butler.
Leading the Terriers in the No. 1 singles competition was freshman Skylar Moore with a 6-2 and 6-3, best two out of three, victory against Marion senior Margaux Bruce. Moore came back with junior Emma Shick in the No. 3 doubles to defeat Bruce and fellow senior Jayda Smith in a 10-4 score to cap off the evening on a strong note.
Senior Shreya Patel got a taste of Lady Wildcats senior Charlotte Arnold in her No. 3 singles match that ended 6-3 in the first set before Patel slammed the door shut with a 6-0 shutout in the second. Patel later joined forces with junior Jessie Harper to take down Arnold and her sister Sophia in No. 1 doubles with a 10-4 victory.
“There’s nothing sweeter than crossing the border from Jackson County to Williamson County and beating Marion," said Butler.
Six courts featured one-on-one competition and the visitors set the tone.
Alongside Patel and Moore in Carbondale’s set of singles, Harper edged out Sophia Arnold 6-4, 6-3, junior Longmei Ge made quick work of senior Emily Jones 6-0, 6-2, sophomore Aja Banks cashed out against junior Grace Connor 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (9-7), and freshman Daphne Johnson beat fellow freshman Hope Zeigler 6-3, 6-1.
With about 15 minutes remaining in the doubles matches, Butler let the crowd know, “I’m not calling it a good day until it’s over.” The smile during his postgame interview said it all.
“First of all, I think for Skylar Moore to walk into opposing territory after basically being whittled apart yesterday by Taylor Moore in Benton showed how much of a warrior she is,” said Butler. “Especially playing Margaux Bruce, who last year went to state and was the sectional runner-up to her teammate Nicole Szidik."
For Marion, it was just the Lady Wildcats second match of the season. Coach Carrie Watson has dealt with a number of athletes in quarantine, including her No. 2 player Paige Newlin on Tuesday.
The challenges Watson said COVID-19 has presented her club with is a lack of camaraderie at practices and matches due to social distancing guidelines.
“I think the biggest thing this year is having to be separate at practices,” said Watson. “It’s just so hard to get any continuity and that team togetherness. I’m really struggling with that and trying to figure out how to get this team unity when we can’t shake hands, fist bump or things of that nature.”
Marion now moves to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference. The Lady Wildcats will look to build off the small victories against Carmi-White County on Wednesday before traveling to face Herrin for a second matchup next Tuesday.
Butler said there’s no time for his Terriers to rest before they travel to Mount Carmel on Wednesday. Before then, he’ll treat his players to ice cream in celebration of Tuesday’s victory, labeling it a “sweet time” to be a Terrier.
