Girls Tennis | Carbondale gets win over Marion

Six courts featured one-on-one competition and the visitors set the tone.

Alongside Patel and Moore in Carbondale’s set of singles, Harper edged out Sophia Arnold 6-4, 6-3, junior Longmei Ge made quick work of senior Emily Jones 6-0, 6-2, sophomore Aja Banks cashed out against junior Grace Connor 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (9-7), and freshman Daphne Johnson beat fellow freshman Hope Zeigler 6-3, 6-1.

With about 15 minutes remaining in the doubles matches, Butler let the crowd know, “I’m not calling it a good day until it’s over.” The smile during his postgame interview said it all.

“First of all, I think for Skylar Moore to walk into opposing territory after basically being whittled apart yesterday by Taylor Moore in Benton showed how much of a warrior she is,” said Butler. “Especially playing Margaux Bruce, who last year went to state and was the sectional runner-up to her teammate Nicole Szidik."

For Marion, it was just the Lady Wildcats second match of the season. Coach Carrie Watson has dealt with a number of athletes in quarantine, including her No. 2 player Paige Newlin on Tuesday.

The challenges Watson said COVID-19 has presented her club with is a lack of camaraderie at practices and matches due to social distancing guidelines.