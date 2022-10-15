Girls Tennis | Carbondale places second at Class 1A sectional

HERRIN — The Carbondale High School girls tennis team came up just shy of winning another sectional title Saturday, falling to Waterloo, 22-19, at the Harrison-Bruce Sports Complex in Herrin.

The host Tigers were third with 12 points. Benton was fourth with 11.

Marion and Mount Carmel tied for fifth with 10 points each. Mount Vernon was seventh with six points and Carmi was eighth with four points. Fairfield did not score.

Carbondale junior sensation Skylar Moore defended her No. 1 seed with a 6-2, 6-1 straight-set blitz of Kailey Walter of Waterloo in the singles finals. It marks the third-straight year that Moore has qualified for state.

"It's always exciting every year to win sectional," said Moore. "I just told myself that I needed to stay confident, stay up and be positive."

Moore (28-2) said she can't wait to make her return trip to state on Thursday.

"I just want to go as far as I possibly can. Last year, I had a lot of fun playing and I hope to do the same thing this year."

Moore competed in four meets at state as a sophomore. She said she would like to play in at least five this year.

"There's a lot of good competition up there. I'm excited to play. I will have to prepare myself physically and mentally because there are so many good players.

Terriers head coach Mike Butler said he is proud of Moore's achievement.

"I think you see someone in Skylar who is dedicated to the sport of tennis," Butler said. "She has such a passion for the game. She just absolutely refuses to lose. I think you will see her shine at state. I can se her getting three or four wins. She might just shock the world and win it all."

Butler said he is also pleased to see his doubles team of Eislee Moore and Julia Oberg qualify for state.

"We have the two Moore sisters and my senior captain, Julia, going to state. Isn't that fantastic? Julia was a soccer star who has transitioned very well to tennis the last couple of years. And Eislee is just as dedicated to the game as her sister is. She is also a two-sport athlete. She made Second Team All-Conference Thursday at the conference cross country meet and she is All-Conference in tennis, too. Just a great kid."

Butler said if his Terriers couldn't win the sectional title, he is glad his good friend, Brett Ivers, was able to get his first tennis title at Waterloo.

"I'm thrilled for a friend to get it. Maybe that will push us to work hard and get the title back next year. Don't be bitter, get better I always say."

After receiving a first-round bye Friday, Moore proceeded to beat Serenity Yingst of Fairfield, 6-0, 6-0; Annabeth Webb of Vienna, 6-0, 6-2; and Adriana Tonn of Benton in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the championship match.

Tonn won the third-place match over Rylan Gulley of Marion, 6-1, 6-3. Both advance to the state meet.

"I'm really proud of how I played," Tonn said. "I thought I played hard and executed my shots really well. I think what helped me the most in the tournament was changing speed on my hits and thinking my way through the points."

Tonn said it means a lot to her to qualify for state as a singles player after qualifying the last two years in doubles play.

Benton head coach Kevin Hamilton said he was proud of the way his junior performed on the court.

"She was seeded third and finished third, so the seed was accurate," he said. "Today, I thought Adriana moved well on defense and served the ball well. It would be great if she could win two or three matches at state."

In doubles play, the Waterloo tandem of seniors Teagan Nodorf and Rylee Ivers edged past Herrin's duo of Karli Mann and Jersey Summers, 3-6, 6-3. 6-4. The Tigers had led 4-3 in the final set before the Bulldogs rallied to win the final three games and claim the set and match.

Herrin head coach Matt Snell said he couldn't be more proud of the two.

"That was their toughest match of the season against their toughest opponent," he said. "The fourth week of the season, Karli and Jersey lost to them 6-1, 6-4. So to go three sets and lose 6-4 in that third set is about as close as it could possibly be. They played a great tournament and have come a long way the last few weeks. I look for good things from them at the state tournament."

Mann said it means a lot to her to qualify for state in tennis with her doubles partner, Jersey Summers.

"We played really well in this tournament and were good enough to qualify," she said. "We have made a lot of progress as a team since the early part of the season."

Summers said it helps that the two have good chemistry because they play together so much in volleyball and are such good friends off the court.

"Being friends helps us communicate a lot better," she said. "We have definitely made a lot of progress as a team. It would be crazy and so exciting and fun if we could win a match or two at state."

Carbondale's twosome of sophomore Eislee Moore and senior Julia Oberg (9-1) bested Mount Vernon seniors Alice Feltrin and Kaitlyn Fisher, (17-5 overall) in straight sets: 6-4, 6-1 to claim third place. Both doubles teams advance to state.