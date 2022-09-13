Girls Tennis | Carbondale posts win over Marion

MARION — The Carbondale Terriers captured five of six singles matches Tuesday to roll to a South Seven Conference victory over host Marion in girls tennis.

Terriers junior Skylar Moore (12-2 overall) dispatched the Wildcats' Hope Ziegler, 6-2. 6-1 in No. 1 singles play.

Younger sister, sophomore Eislee Moore (13-1 overall), of Carbondale, rolled past Hannah McNichols of Marion, 6-1, 6-1, in No. 2 singles.

In the No. 3 match, junior Daphne Johnson blanked Bella Parrilli of the Wildcats, 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 4 match, Aja Banks of the Terriers slid past Maggie Lang, 6-1, 6-4. ​

The Wildcats posted their lone victory in No. 5 singles play behind Rylan Gulley, who put the hurt to Julia Oberg, 6-1, 6-0.

Finally, in No. 6 singles play, Josie Hall of Carbondale won in three sets over Mikayla Londrigan, 7 -6, 4-6, 10-6.

In doubles play, Ziegler and Lang for the Wildcats bested Oberg and Johnson, 6-0, 2-6, 10-7 in the No. 1 doubles slot.

In the No. 2 slot, the Moore sisters defeated Gulley and Parrilli, 6-0, 6-1.

The No. 3 doubles match was called due to darkness with no winner selected. Carbondale's duo of Banks and Hall were leading Marion's Londrigan and Alexis Ucci at the time.

"We started off a little tentative, but eventually got things going," said Terriers head coach Mike Butler.

With the victory, the Terriers improve to 2-0 in the South Seven and 9-3 overall.

"We're on a path toward success if we can emulate Marion's hustle. I want to see us become a great team, not just a good one. If we can push ourselves, we can do better than we did last year."

Butler added that he was impressed with the play of Marion's Ziegler.

"She's by far the most improved player in Southern Illinois and plays with a lot of heart."

Wildcats head coach Carrie Watson said she felt "pretty good" about the effort her team gave Tuesday against Carbondale.

"It was nice to see Hope and Maggie win the No.1 doubles match. They played well. And so did Rylan in her No. 5 singles match. She's a pusher. She gets the ball back over the net and waits for you to make an error."

Marion falls to 11-3 overall with the loss.