Girls Tennis | Herrin gets 5-4 win over Benton

BENTON — The Herrin Tigers girls tennis team claimed four singles-match victories to come-from behind and defeat the host Benton Rangerettes on Tuesday, 5-4, at the city park.

DOUBLES

Benton won two of the three doubles matches, which were played prior to the singles matches. Jersey Smith and Adriana Tonn breezed past Herrin's Gwen Weldon and Dylan Felty, 10 games to 2.

The Tigers bounced back to win the second doubles match behind Keirsten Killman and Julia Barlow, who blanked Carli Keller and Vada Webb of the Rangerettes, 10-0.

In the third and final doubles match, Benton's Blakely Johnson and Alivia Thomas slipped past Herrin's Branson Hill and Brooke Patterson, 10-6.

Benton was without the services of ace doubles player Makenzie Andrews, who is recovering from an ankle sprain.

SINGLES

In singles play, the No. 1 player for the host Rangerettes - Adriana Tonn - handled Killman, 10-2.

For the season, Tonn now stands 13-4 overall.

"It's both different and exciting to know that I will be competing in singles play at the sectional next week," said Tonn, a junior. "I've been to the state meet the last two years as a doubles player, but the state doesn't allow you to do both at the sectional."

Tonn said she's put in the practice time to become a more than adequate singles player.

"I played at several camps and tournaments over the summer to get ready for the season," she said. "And I've gotten a lot of help from my coach. I'm looking at this postseason as a new and better opportunity."

Tonn, who has won tournaments this fall at Fairfield and Herrin, said she knows that Carbondale's Skylar Miller is the player to beat in singles competition.

"I played her early in the season and she beat me up pretty good (10-0), but I've gotten a lot better since then. I'd like the opportunity to face her again at the sectional."

In the No. 2 singles match, Benton's Smith bested Felty of Herrin, 10-3.

Herrin, however, would go on to win matches three through six to earn the team victory.

In the No. 3 singles match, Barlow shut out Keller, 10-0.

"This is just my second year playing tennis," said Barlow, a senior. "I would like to think that I have grown quite a bit physically and mentally from last year. I have learned to make adjustments in my game - used different strategies at times. Whatever is working best for me on a given day is what I try to focus on the most."

Barlow, who improved to 12-2 with the singles win, said she has come to love the game of tennis unconditionally.

"It's a sport you have to handle on your own when you're playing singles matches. It's all you and how you play on that given day. That's why I take every practice seriously because if you don't practice well, you're probably not going to play well in the matches when they count. I can't thank our coaches enough for their support. They have made a big difference in my game this year - 1,000%."

At No. 4, the Tigers' Weldon outscored Johnson, 10-7.

In the No. 5 singles contest, Herrin's Hill squeaked past Thomas, 10-8.

And at No. 6, Reese Eliott of the Tigers rolled to a 10-5 win over Webb.

Herrin improves to 7-5 overall with the victory.

"I'm proud of the way the girls hung in there tonight after falling behind," said Tigers head coach Matt Snell. "We needed singles wins from seeds three through six to pull it out, and that's what we managed to do.

"Gwen Welding was down early in her match, but kept fighting and eventually got the win," Snell said. "Branson Hill took care of business in her match. Reese Elliott gained more experience and really boosted her confidence with a win and Julia Barlow was our player of the match. She and Keirsten Killman won their doubles match, 10-0, and then she came back to win her singles match 10-0, too. That's the best tennis she has played this season."

As a team, Benton falls to 5-7 overall.

"It's always a competitive match when we play Herrin," said Benton head coach Kevin Hamilton. "We had our chances tonight and weren't able to pull through. We have a young team that is still learning how to win."

The Rangerettes next play Oct. 11 at Marion. Herrin will host Mount Vernon on Thursday.