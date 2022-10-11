Girls Tennis | Herrin to host sectional this weekend

HERRIN — It's postseason time for girls tennis, and Herrin High School will once again host the sectional tournament this Friday and Saturday at the Harrison-Bruce Sports Complex on Bandyville Road.

Those 11 teams competing at Herrin include: Carbondale, Marion, Herrin, Benton, Vienna, Mount Vernon, Carmi-White County, Fairfield, Mount Carmel, Waterloo and Waterloo Gibault.

The top four singles players and top four doubles teams will advance to the state tournament next week.

According to tournament host and Herrin coach Matt Snell, the Carbondale Terriers and Waterloo Bulldogs are the two favorites to win the team title this weekend. The preliminary round gets underway Friday at 1 p.m. with the finals on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Junior Skylar Moore of the Terriers is a two-time state qualifier. She will likely be seeded No. 1 as a singles player Other top players for Carbondale are: Eislee Moore, Daphne Johnson, Aja Banks, and Josie Hall.

Waterloo is paced by three talented seniors - Kailey Walter (singles) and the doubles partners of Rylee Ivers and Teagan Nodorft.

"There's a chance that Mount Vernon or us could sneak in there and make it interesting if everything were to fall into place," Snell said. "We will be counting on our junior doubles team of Karli Mann and Jersey Summers and our top singles players Keirsten Killman and Julia Barlow to carry us."

Gwen Weldon and Dylan Felty could also make an impact for Herrin.

The Marion Wildcats will counter with Hope Ziegler and Maggie Lang, as well as Rylan Gulley. The Wildcats could also see contributions from Hannah McNichols, Bella Parrilli, or Mikayla Londrigan.

Benton is paced by Adriana Tonn, Jersey Smith, Alivia Thomas, Vada Webb and Blakely Johnson among others.

"I expect some really tough matches," Snell said. "You will see a lot of good tennis players competing this weekend."

Snell added that the goal is always to qualify as many of his players for the state meet as possible.

"We just have to leave it all out there on the court, and hope that it's good enough to qualify," he said.

The seedings for the tournament are to be announced Wednesday night.