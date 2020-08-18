Girls Tennis | Marion suspends team activities following possible exposure to COVID-19

Marion High School’s athletic department announced via Twitter on Wednesday that a possible exposure of COVID-19 within the girls tennis program has forced the school to suspend all girls tennis activities until further notice.
The tweet was posted at 2:34 p.m. by the MHS Athletics Twitter account. The school’s decision was based on new information from the Illinois Department of Public Health that was sent out to districts and local nurses on Sunday.
Marion Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky said that more information was sent out late Monday night as well.
“At this time we don’t have a positive case,” Goodisky said over the phone. “Our athletic department is working closely with the local health department and going off their guidance.”
All local health officials receive information from the IDPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The school isn’t allowed to discuss positions or kids, but Goodisky did add that this situation would have looked different prior to the new information handed out from the IDPH.
“We receive all of our information from the Bi-County Health Department,” said Goodisky. “This decision is based on the new guidance we received from them 24 to 48 hours ago. If this situation happened a week ago then I’m not sure if we’d be doing the same thing.”
Marion was scheduled to host Herrin next Tuesday at 4 p.m. for its first match of the season. As of early Tuesday evening, girls tennis coach Carrie Watson hasn’t been able to reach out to Herrin regarding the news yet. Watson has been doing her best to limit who hasn’t heard the news yet.
“As of right now I don’t know all of the details,” Watson said on Tuesday. “Right now I’m going to sit back and see how things unfold before making any concrete decisions moving forward.”
Goodisky reiterated the importance of confidentiality during this situation. As of right now there is no positive case regarding a student and it’s clear that MHS is following every protocol it's received from local health officials.
Marion now falls in line with Mount Carmel’s announcement on Monday to put a pause on all athletics for the time being. Mount Carmel's athletic department cancelled all practices and events for the week with the hopes of resuming play once the school is able to return to in-person learning.
