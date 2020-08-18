Girls Tennis | Marion suspends team activities following possible exposure to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marion High School’s athletic department announced via Twitter on Wednesday that a possible exposure of COVID-19 within the girls tennis program has forced the school to suspend all girls tennis activities until further notice.

The tweet was posted at 2:34 p.m. by the MHS Athletics Twitter account. The school’s decision was based on new information from the Illinois Department of Public Health that was sent out to districts and local nurses on Sunday.

Marion Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky said that more information was sent out late Monday night as well.

“At this time we don’t have a positive case,” Goodisky said over the phone. “Our athletic department is working closely with the local health department and going off their guidance.”

All local health officials receive information from the IDPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The school isn’t allowed to discuss positions or kids, but Goodisky did add that this situation would have looked different prior to the new information handed out from the IDPH.