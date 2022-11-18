Girls Tennis | Player of the Year: Carbondale's Skylar Moore excels on the court

CARBONDALE — Now a junior, Carbondale High School student Skylar Moore continues to elevate her game and has solidified her standing as the top singles player in our region.

For her accomplishments, Moore has been selected The Southern Illinoisan Girls Tennis Player of the Year in a unanimous vote.

Here are a few of her career highlights:

A season record of 32-4

A third-straight trip to the state tournament in Chicago, where she won two of four matches

South Seven Conference champion for a third-straight year

Herrin Sectional champion for a third-straight year

A record of 27-4 in singles play this fall

A record of 5-0 in doubles play this fall

All-State as a freshman

Career record of 97-13

"It's exciting to win this award," said Moore. "I have been very blessed."

Moore said being recognized for her efforts means a lot to her. She said she thoroughly enjoys competing against players from throughout Southern Illinois in the fall, and looks forward to her senior season next year.

"My goal is to continue to improve, and ultimately, advance further at the state meet (than the first couple of rounds) next year," she said. "I plan to devote all I have to the game."

Moore said she will continue to receive individualized instruction from professionals and plans to get stronger in the offseason through a strength and conditioning program devised to raise her level of play.

"I also plan to work out with the boys' team in the spring and will compete in some tournaments in the Chicago area, all in an effort to become a better player. The competition here in Southern Illinois overall is good, but I need to push myself by playing the best players wherever that may be."

Moore said Carbondale coach Mike Butler has been a big help to her.

"He's a great motivator. Like he always tells us, 'Don't be bitter, get better.' And he's right. I appreciate all he has done for me."

An honors student, Moore said she also appreciates her sophomore sister, Eislee, who has become quite a player in her own right and pushes her to excel.

"She makes me better. It's great getting to play on the same team together, and then next fall, our younger sister, Ragan, will be a freshman and we will all three be playing together. That's pretty exciting for me, too."

Butler said he is running out of superlatives for Moore.

"Skylar just keeps adding to her legacy," he said. "I would have to say that she is as dedicated an athlete to her sport, if not moreso, than any I have coached in any sport over my 35 years in coaching. Her devotion to the game of tennis is pretty much unparalleled. She shows up at every practice and wants to get better every day."

Butler said the hard work pays off when the matches commence.

"Something else that I find remarkable is that she volunteers at every youth tennis clinic here in Carbondale. She wants to give back to the kids. That makes her even more special to me."

Moore said she considers it a pleasure to teach the game to children.

"I really do enjoy spending time with them," she said. "I started playing tennis when I was in the fourth grade and I can remember how much it meant to me to learn the game."

Carbondale High School Athletic Director Gwen Poore said Moore is an "outstanding" student-athlete.

"She has an unbelievable drive and desire to be the best she can be on and off the court," Poore said. "Skylar exemplifies the traits of a true Terrier."

The future CCHS Hall of Famer said she is still "hungry" to become a better tennis player. Winning a state championship is something she feels is within her reach.

"I have unfinished business when it comes to the state meet," she said.