Girls Tennis | Season Preview: Carbondale looks to build on success

CARBONDALE — The most decorated female tennis player in Southern Illinois returns for her junior season at Carbondale High School, which automatically makes the Terriers one of the premier girls tennis teams in the region this fall.

Skylar Moore is a two-time South Seven Conference champion as a No. 1 singles player and two-time sectional champion. Last year, she went 2-2 at the state meet to finish among the top 40.

Younger sister, sophomore Eislee Moore, was conference champion last year among No. 3 singles players. This year, she has ascended to the team's No. 2 singles player slot. She was also a sectional champion in doubles play and went 2-2 at the state tournament. Both sisters earned All-State recognition.

Junior Daphne Johnson is the likely No. 3 singles player for Carbondale. A multi-sport athlete, she was a Second Team All-Conference performer last year for the Terriers.

Expected to fill the No. 4-6 slots are: senior Julie Oberg, junior Josie Hall and junior Aga Banks. Also pushing for varsity time are juniors Lauren Mueller and Danielle Snyder, as well as sophomore Shelby Dierks.

"I guess we'd have to be the favorites here in Southern Illinois with two All-Staters and four All-Conference performers returning to the team," said Terriers head coach Mike Butler. "We definitely have the experience to go along with some talent. I like my team. And we're still fairly young. We'll learn a lot about just how good we are after this tournament in Chicago this weekend. We're going to play five matches in two days."

Butler said Mueller, Snyder and Dierks were the top players on the junior varsity squad last year, and they will now be counted upon to perform well at the varsity level.

"They've all had a good summer, so that should help," he said.

Butler said Mount Vernon and Benton are likely Carbondale's chief competition in the region.

"I think Mount Vernon is going to push us for a conference championship," he said. "I think they will surprise some people. As for Benton, they lost three key seniors to graduation in Taylor Moore, Chloe Smith and Madison Kreiner, but they have some pretty good younger players and are always very well coached."

After the Chicago trip this weekend, Carbondale will compete at Mount Vernon on Monday.

MARION

The Marion Wildcats graduated two outstanding players in Margaux Bruce and Grace Connor, so it will be interesting to see just how good this fall's team will be under 17-year head coach Carrie Watson.

"The good news is that we have pretty much everybody else back, which is five girls from last year's team," Watson said. "I think we have a chance to be pretty good and am hoping we can be competitive with Carbondale when we play them."

Returning to the fold are seniors Maggie Lang and Hope Ziegler, as well as juniors Bella Parrilli, Rylan Gulley and Hannah McNichols. Of that group, Ziegler is the No. 1 singles player.

"We have 22 girls out for tennis altogether," Watson said. "And about three-fourths of that group played last year, so we have plenty of team depth, which helps a lot."

Watson said she would find out in practice this week who all would fill in behind Zeigler in singles play and who the top doubles teams would be.

Marion will host Herrin at 4 p.m. on Aug, 23.

BENTON

Kevin Hamilton will serve as head coach of the Benton tennis team this fall. He replaces Alyssa Mitchell, who will drop back into a volunteer coaching role this season. Anita Dieffenbach will serve as the paid assistant coach.

"We lost three good senior players to graduation (Moore, Kreiner and Smith)," Hamilton said. "But I'm expecting some big things from junior Adrianna Tonns and senior Jersey Smith. Adrianna will slide into the No. 1 singles spot for us and Jersey will probably be our No. 2 singles player and will team up with Mackenzie Andrews to form our No. 1 doubles team."

Hamilton said, "We're gong to be young in our bottom three spots in singles play. I'm hoping we can be competitive. I would definitely lean toward Carbondale as being the best team in the region."

Benton opens at home on Aug. 24 against Carbondale.

HERRIN

The Tigers return four seniors to a team that won only one match last fall. Seniors include: Dylan Felty, Gwen Weldon, Julia Barlow and Brooke Patterson.

Two juniors on the squad are Jersey Summers and Karli Mann, who played her freshman year, but not last year. Both girls also play volleyball. There is one sophomore on the team in Keirsten Killman.

The Tigers, led by 17-year head coach Matt Snell will miss the contributions of graduated senior Presli Karnes.

"Our seniors have some experience and our juniors are good athletes," Snell said. "I think we will surprise some people this fall. We will definitely win some matches."

Snell said Killman won two matches at the sectional last year before bowing out in the quarterfinal round.

"We're going to be more competitive this fall," he said.